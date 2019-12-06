finanzen.net
06.12.2019 14:00
Exelon Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick Named to 2019 C-Suite Award Class by Washington Business Journal

Maggie FitzPatrick, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs, Philanthropy and Customer Engagement, has been selected as a member of the 2019 Washington Business Journals C-Suite Award class. Each year, WBJ recognizes a small number of executive leaders who have demonstrated vital leadership and business savvy to guide their businesses to success during the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005061/en/

Exelon Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick named to 2019 C-Suite Award Class by Washington Business Journal (Photo: Business Wire)

Exelon Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick named to 2019 C-Suite Award Class by Washington Business Journal (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Exelon, our success depends not only on meeting our customers expectations, but on our commitment to investing in the communities we serve, FitzPatrick said. "I am incredibly proud of our workforce, who not only work tirelessly to deliver clean and reliable power to our communities, but who are dedicated to giving back through our many volunteer and philanthropic programs.

Since FitzPatrick joined Exelon nearly four years ago, the company has been named to the Fortune 100 and Fortune Most Admired Companies lists and the Exelon leadership team became the first in the energy sector to advance enhanced paid family leave and pay equity programs. Exelon also is shaping the future clean energy workforce, investing heavily in STEM education and committing $3 million to STEM programs aimed at young women as part of the United Nations Womens HeForShe gender equity initiative. During her tenure, FitzPatrick has overseen more than $50 million in annual philanthropic giving, which has reached record levels during her time with the company.

In addition to this WBJ recognition, FitzPatrick also was recently nominated to PRNEWS 2019 Top Women in PR honoree list, a prestigious group which represents the women trailblazers who are making a tremendous impact in the communications field through their innovation and leadership. Earlier this year, FitzPatrick was inducted into the PR Week Hall of Femme, an annual award honoring stand-out women leaders in the communications industry.

The 2019 Washington Business Journals C-Suite class was formally honored at the CEO of the Year and C-Suite Awards celebration on December 5 in Washington D.C., and in the December 6 issue of the Washington Business Journal.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

