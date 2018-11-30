Exelon Receives Three National Best Workplace Honors

Exelons efforts to hire, retain and promote employees from a variety of
backgrounds and to create an inclusive culture have secured the company
three separate honors in 2019, including 24th place on DiversityIncs
list of the Top 50 Companies. Exelon moved up eight positions in the
rankings compared with 2018 as a result of continued focus on diversity
and inclusion, including its work with the United Nations Women HeForShe
campaign.
"Diversity and inclusion are core values at Exelon, leading to greater
innovation, market competitiveness and better solutions for our
customers, said Chris Crane, Exelons President and CEO. "We are proud
to be included among such top-tier companies and this recognition by
DiversityInc for a fifth year reaffirms that we are fulfilling our
commitment.
The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the
nations top companies for diversity and inclusion management. It is an
empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development,
senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. The winning
companies excel in areas such as hiring, retaining and promoting women,
minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. The
organization also named Exelon one of the "Top 10 Companies for Diverse
Leadership (number 4), as well as a "Top Company for Veterans. Exelon
is also the top-rated electric company in the DiversityInc Top 50 list.
Military Times Magazine agreed with this assessment, recently
naming Exelon one of the nations "Best for Vets, a highly competitive
honor given to companies that devote resources to recruiting veterans
and their families and providing any support they may need for a
successful transition from military to civilian life.
Additionally, Forbes named Exelon to its second annual list of the
Best Employers for Diversity in a national survey made up of
rankings based on feedback from a companys own employees.
Exelon is committed to diversity and inclusion across its business. In
2017, the company joined the HeForShe campaign, pledging to invest $3
million from the Exelon Foundation in STEM programs for young women and
girls and to improve the companys retention of women by 2020. This
follows Exelons decision in 2016 to support employees by expanding its
family leave policy and joining over 100 like-minded companies in
signing the White House Equal Pay Pledge.
Exelon companies and the Exelon Foundation also donated $51.3 million to
nonprofits nationwide in 2018, with 76 percent of contributions
supporting organizations supporting diverse populations.
To learn more about Exelons innovative workplace policies and
practices, visit exeloncorp.com/careers.
