17.05.2019 21:43
Exelon Receives Three National Best Workplace Honors

Exelons efforts to hire, retain and promote employees from a variety of backgrounds and to create an inclusive culture have secured the company three separate honors in 2019, including 24th place on DiversityIncs list of the Top 50 Companies. Exelon moved up eight positions in the rankings compared with 2018 as a result of continued focus on diversity and inclusion, including its work with the United Nations Women HeForShe campaign.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values at Exelon, leading to greater innovation, market competitiveness and better solutions for our customers, said Chris Crane, Exelons President and CEO. "We are proud to be included among such top-tier companies and this recognition by DiversityInc for a fifth year reaffirms that we are fulfilling our commitment.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nations top companies for diversity and inclusion management. It is an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. The winning companies excel in areas such as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. The organization also named Exelon one of the "Top 10 Companies for Diverse Leadership (number 4), as well as a "Top Company for Veterans. Exelon is also the top-rated electric company in the DiversityInc Top 50 list.

Military Times Magazine agreed with this assessment, recently naming Exelon one of the nations "Best for Vets, a highly competitive honor given to companies that devote resources to recruiting veterans and their families and providing any support they may need for a successful transition from military to civilian life.

Additionally, Forbes named Exelon to its second annual list of the Best Employers for Diversity in a national survey made up of rankings based on feedback from a companys own employees.

Exelon is committed to diversity and inclusion across its business. In 2017, the company joined the HeForShe campaign, pledging to invest $3 million from the Exelon Foundation in STEM programs for young women and girls and to improve the companys retention of women by 2020. This follows Exelons decision in 2016 to support employees by expanding its family leave policy and joining over 100 like-minded companies in signing the White House Equal Pay Pledge.

Exelon companies and the Exelon Foundation also donated $51.3 million to nonprofits nationwide in 2018, with 76 percent of contributions supporting organizations supporting diverse populations.

To learn more about Exelons innovative workplace policies and practices, visit exeloncorp.com/careers.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

