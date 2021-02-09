  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Space Technology - so investieren Anleger in chancenreiche Weltraum-Aktien Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!
21.06.2021 16:17

Exelon Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts to Create a Cleaner, More Equitable Future

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Exelon today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), which highlights Exelons efforts to address the climate crisis and build a cleaner, more resilient energy grid, invest in technology and innovation to improve service, and provide support and programs to customers and communities that will create a cleaner, brighter and more equitable future. The report is complemented by the release of Exelons second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, our employees worked tirelessly to ensure our customers and communities had access to clean, affordable and reliable energy, said Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon. "At the same time, we stayed focused on our low-carbon sustainability strategy and redoubled our work on social justice and racial equity, while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence, financial discipline and utility investment.

The report outlines Exelons record as the nations largest producer of carbon-free electricity and a long-time advocate for state and federal energy policies to reduce emissions from the energy sector. The report also details the companys commitment to serving customers and communities through innovative energy technologies, new investments that drive reliability and efficiency, and an ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The report also highlights that Exelon:

  • Provided $58.4 million in funding to local communities, benefitting 4.4 million people, 84 percent ($46 million) of which supported organizations, programs or events that were targeted specifically to diverse populations
  • Implemented an effective COVID-19 response, including additional safeguards and benefits for employees, temporary late fee and disconnection moratoriums and financial assistance programs for customers, and approximately $8 million of charitable donations in local communities
  • Sponsored more than 100 workforce development programs across its six utilities and the generation business to address economic inequities
  • Supported clean energy technology startups and economic development in the communities it serves through its $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2iSM)
  • Increased spending with diversity-certified suppliers to $2.7 billion  an increase of more than 41 percent since 2016 accounting for 29 percent of sourced spending
  • Deployed $6.6 billion in capital at the utilities to meet customer expectations for resilience, reliability and infrastructure modernization, with plans to invest $27 billion over the next four years
  • Achieved top decile OSHA Recordable Rate safety performance in the industry
  • Achieved best-ever performance on the Customer Satisfaction Index at the utilities
  • Helped utility customers save 22.3 million MWhs of electricity and avoid 8.1 million metric tons of CO2e through energy efficiency programs
  • Announced Exelon utilities commitment to electrify 30 percent of its fleet vehicles by 2025, increasing to 50 percent by 2030
  • Implemented four new company-wide ethics policies to substantially increase oversight of interactions with public officials

For more information about Exelons corporate sustainability and ESG efforts please visit Exelons Sustainability and Environmental, Social & Governance Resources webpages.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Nachrichten zu Exelon Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Exelon News
RSS Feed
Exelon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Exelon Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.08.2019Exelon OverweightBarclays Capital
24.07.2018Exelon Sector OutperformScotia Howard Weil
23.01.2018Exelon NeutralMizuho
15.05.2017Exelon BuyUBS AG
13.10.2016Exelon NeutralUBS AG
13.08.2019Exelon OverweightBarclays Capital
24.07.2018Exelon Sector OutperformScotia Howard Weil
15.05.2017Exelon BuyUBS AG
24.03.2016Exelon OverweightBarclays Capital
07.03.2016Exelon BuyArgus Research Company
23.01.2018Exelon NeutralMizuho
13.10.2016Exelon NeutralUBS AG
13.01.2016Exelon NeutralUBS AG
17.11.2015Exelon Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
26.08.2015Exelon NeutralUBS AG
02.11.2012Exelon sellUBS AG
12.09.2012Exelon sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Exelon Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Das Weltall - unendliche Weiten. Bei Anlegern stößt der Milliardenmarkt Raumfahrt-Tourismus zunehmend auf Interesse. Erfahren Sie heute live im Online-Seminar, wie auch Sie an den spannenden Anlagemöglichkeiten der Weltraum-Aktien partizipieren können.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Exelon News

04.06.21Exelon (EXC) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
Weitere Exelon News
Werbung

Trading-News

S&P 500  Abverkauf nach Fehlausbruch
Tesla mit Fortschritten in China
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones merklich angeknockt
Vontobel: Era of Robotics  die Helfer der Zukunft
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am Bollinger Band im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

my-si: Vermögen statt Strafzinsen - Jetzt renditestark, nachhaltig und mit positivem Impact für die Gesellschaft anlegen und Vermögen aufbauen
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
So gehen Anleger richtig mit Portfoliorisiken um
Allvest powered by Allianz: Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die lange Zinswende der Fed
BIT Capital setzt neuen Fintech Fonds auf
Lernen für den Wohlstand
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Exelon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Exelon Peer Group News

17.06.21Is NextEra Energy Stock a Buy?
17.06.21AES Wins Regulatory Nod to Buy 195MW Solar Plant in Indiana
17.06.21Atlas Engineered Products Announces Product Line Expansion at Novum Building Components
17.06.21FirstEnergy Names Michael Montaque Vice President. Internal Audit
16.06.21IURC approves AES Indiana agreement to acquire 195-megawatt solar project in Clinton Co.
16.06.21The Illuminating Company Partners with Wildlife Officials to Protect Nesting Birds. Prevent Power Outages in Strongsville
16.06.21Potomac Edison To Host Local Teachers Through Maryland Chamber Foundation 2021 Externship Program
16.06.21Abercrombie &amp; Fitch. Cirrus Logic. DTE Energy. NextEra Energy and Xcel Energy highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
15.06.21Met-Ed Conducting Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through Summer Season
15.06.21Penelec Conducting Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through Summer Season

News von

Prime Day 2021  Diese Angebote lohnen sich wirklich
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen
Uhr, Ring, Matte, Radar? Das können Schlaftracker wirklich
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Apple-Produkte, die Sie zum Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bayer stellt Zulassungsanträge für Krebsmittel Copanlisib in USA und EU
DAX im Plus: Anleger kehren nach Kursverlusten an Europas Börsen zurück
Der Morgen kompakt: Zwölf Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Die besten, größten und ältesten Dividendenfonds im Härte-Test
Die besten Vermögensverwalter Deutschlands: 25 Profi-Aktientipps und warum die Kurse weiter steigen

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Gewinnzone -- Wall Street fester -- Kryptomarkt unter Druck -- K+S Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus -- Varta, HelloFresh, Morrison, Prosus, Tesla im Fokus

Bayer beantragt Zulassung für Copanlisib kombiniert mit Rituximab. Studie: Amazon wertvollste Marke - Chinesen holen auf. Software AG will weiter zukaufen. Studie: Corona-Krise schiebt Biotech-Branche an. Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe. Daimler-Chef: CO2-Neutralität könnte vor 2039 kommen. Kommunale RWE-Aktionäre würden sich gegen Übernahme stemmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen