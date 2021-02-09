Exelon Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts to Create a Cleaner, More Equitable Future

Exelon today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), which highlights Exelons efforts to address the climate crisis and build a cleaner, more resilient energy grid, invest in technology and innovation to improve service, and provide support and programs to customers and communities that will create a cleaner, brighter and more equitable future. The report is complemented by the release of Exelons second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, our employees worked tirelessly to ensure our customers and communities had access to clean, affordable and reliable energy, said Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon. "At the same time, we stayed focused on our low-carbon sustainability strategy and redoubled our work on social justice and racial equity, while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence, financial discipline and utility investment.

The report outlines Exelons record as the nations largest producer of carbon-free electricity and a long-time advocate for state and federal energy policies to reduce emissions from the energy sector. The report also details the companys commitment to serving customers and communities through innovative energy technologies, new investments that drive reliability and efficiency, and an ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The report also highlights that Exelon:

Provided $58.4 million in funding to local communities, benefitting 4.4 million people, 84 percent ($46 million) of which supported organizations, programs or events that were targeted specifically to diverse populations

Implemented an effective COVID-19 response, including additional safeguards and benefits for employees, temporary late fee and disconnection moratoriums and financial assistance programs for customers, and approximately $8 million of charitable donations in local communities

Sponsored more than 100 workforce development programs across its six utilities and the generation business to address economic inequities

Supported clean energy technology startups and economic development in the communities it serves through its $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i SM )

) Increased spending with diversity-certified suppliers to $2.7 billion  an increase of more than 41 percent since 2016 accounting for 29 percent of sourced spending

Deployed $6.6 billion in capital at the utilities to meet customer expectations for resilience, reliability and infrastructure modernization, with plans to invest $27 billion over the next four years

Achieved top decile OSHA Recordable Rate safety performance in the industry

Achieved best-ever performance on the Customer Satisfaction Index at the utilities

Helped utility customers save 22.3 million MWhs of electricity and avoid 8.1 million metric tons of CO 2 e through energy efficiency programs

e through energy efficiency programs Announced Exelon utilities commitment to electrify 30 percent of its fleet vehicles by 2025, increasing to 50 percent by 2030

Implemented four new company-wide ethics policies to substantially increase oversight of interactions with public officials

For more information about Exelons corporate sustainability and ESG efforts please visit Exelons Sustainability and Environmental, Social & Governance Resources webpages.

