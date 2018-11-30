finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-
06.05.2019 22:22
Bewerten
(0)

ExOne and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Collaborate to Advance 3D Binder Jet Additive Manufacturing

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced a collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the largest U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) open science laboratory, to make further advancements in 3D binder jetting additive manufacturing.

The current collaboration project is initially targeted on the development of cutting-edge technology for new binder systems, focusing on optimizing chemistry and process parameters for ExOnes sand and metal systems. This includes leveraging ORNLs instrumentation and advanced data analysis methodologies. The collaboration will leverage DOEs Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL and its unique efficiencies in instrumentation capabilities. Additionally, the effort will optimize binder development for H13 Tool Steel. ORNLs initiative targeting the production of 500 tools and dies by 2022 for the molding, stamping and forging industries, is expected to establish binder jetting as the leading low-cost method for the fabrication of advanced tooling.

"We look forward to continuing binder jetting research with ExOne, said Amy Elliott, ORNL lead researcher on binder jetting. "Over the past several years, weve worked with ExOne on four binder jetting systems and weve made exceptional progress in enhancing this additive manufacturing technique. Industry collaborations such as this help the U.S. remain competitive in manufacturing.

"By collaborating with a world-class lab like Oak Ridge National Laboratory, we accelerate ExOnes binder jetting technology capabilities. We believe these collaborative efforts will effectively and efficiently result in the establishment of new materials, binders and process developments, retaining our significant edge over competitors and other technologies in the industrial manufacturing space, said Rick Lucas, ExOnes Chief Technology Officer.

Over the past four years, ORNL and ExOne have developed a mutual relationship benefiting from knowledge sharing and collaboration, built on the progress of ExOnes binder jetting technology and the expertise and resources at ORNL. This foundation gives the parties confidence in the achievability of the goals of the current collaboration project.

Economic advantages of binder jetting

Binder jetting maintains higher productivity and lower operating costs than other additive manufacturing technologies. ExOne has been the industry leader in non-polymer 3D printing using binder jetting technology. ExOnes binder jetting development focus includes best-in-class collaborations with various industries, universities, and labs. ExOnes machines are arguably the most industrialized machines in the market today, as its S-Max® machines lead the market in additive manufacturing technology successfully supporting the foundry industry for a number of years. Most recently, ExOne has announced a new high-resolution production machine capable of printing metal, ceramic, and other advanced material parts directly. This production machine, the X1 25PRO, will utilize proven technology demonstrated on ExOnes Innovent+ and will be shipping to customers later this year. The X1 25PRO can print standard industry powders utilized in MIM (metal injection molding) and other PM (powdered metal) processes. ExOne will be deploying what it believes will be the most advanced jetting, dispensing, and recoating technologies on the market today. It is ExOnes goal to provide customers with machines that can print the broadest number of material classes at the highest quality and speed.

Visit ExOnes website to learn more: https://www.exone.com.

About ExOne®

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

About Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL is supported by the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energys Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO). AMO supports early-stage applied research and development of new materials, information and processes that improve American manufacturings energy efficiency, as well as platform technologies for manufacturing clean energy products.

ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy's Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOEs Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https://science.energy.gov.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu The ExOne Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The ExOne News
RSS Feed
The ExOne zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The ExOne Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.07.2018The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
13.11.2017The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
03.10.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR & Co.
24.05.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR Capital
28.03.2016The ExOne UnderperformImperial Capital
10.07.2018The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
13.11.2017The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
03.10.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR & Co.
24.05.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR Capital
09.09.2015The ExOne OutperformImperial Capital
05.06.2015The ExOne Mkt PerformFBR Capital
17.03.2015The ExOne Mkt PerformFBR Capital
28.03.2016The ExOne UnderperformImperial Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The ExOne Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The ExOne News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere The ExOne News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: 5 Tipps für den Vermögensaufbau
Dow Jones und S&P 500 versuchen sich am Gap-Close
DZ BANK - So schlagen Sie den DAX
30 Jahre Commerzbank Derivate Gewinnspiel  Testen Sie Ihr Derivate-Wissen. Wir verlosen 3×3.000 Euro!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abwärtslücke
Video: S&P500 unter 2.900 Punkten
UBS: Netflix  Nächste Kaufwelle in Vorbereitung
Vontobel: Ein Börsenhändler meldet sich zu Wort  Teil 2: Ordertypen im börslichen Handel
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur The ExOne-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The ExOne Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Börsen im Chart-Check mit Kapitalmarktanalyst Utschneider
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
Mit zwei Tweets beschwört Trump das Ende der globalen Börsen-Rallye
Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan
Holen Sie sich heute Expertenrat zu allen Fragen rund ums Geld!

News von

DAX verliert massiv - BMW unter Druck
Trump kündigt drastisch höhere Zölle für Einfuhren aus China an
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
BASF-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was den Titel jetzt attraktiv macht
Amazon-Aktie: Gewinn verdoppelt

News von

Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe
Wie ein Trader ein ganzes Finanzsystem an den Rand des Abgrunds brachte
"Schlimmer geht es nicht" - der adidas-Chef rechnet mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel ab
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
An vielen Tankstellen kann man womöglich bald auf eine völlig neue Art bezahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- Stabilus bekommt Flaute zu spüren -- Trump droht China mit Zollerhöhung -- thyssenkrupp, MTU, BASF, Dürr, RIB Software, CompuGroup im Fokus

HOCHTIEF-Aktie nach Vorwurf von CIMIC-Bilanzfehlern unter Druck. Carl Zeiss Meditec weiter auf Wachstumskurs. Boeing wusste seit 2017 von Problem bei Unglücksflieger 737 Max. Warren Buffett liefert starke Zahlen. Elektro-Flugtaxi von Airbus hebt erstmals ab. Porsche-Manager warnte AUDI-Chef anscheinend vor Abgastricks bei Benzinern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- Stabilus bekommt Flaute zu spüren -- Trump droht China mit Zollerhöhung -- thyssenkrupp, MTU, BASF, Dürr, RIB Software, CompuGroup im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:00 Uhr
Das neue Amazon? So schätzen Analysten die Uber-Aktie ein
Sonstiges
21:20 Uhr
Eurokurs holt zeitweise Verluste im New Yorker Handel auf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
SteinhoffA14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000
AlibabaA117ME