ExOne Announces Material Collaboration with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing to Advance Binder Jet Manufacturing

The
ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne), a global provider of
three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines, 3D printed products, and
services to industrial customers, announced a further strengthened
material collaboration with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, a division
in the high-tech global engineering Sandvik Group.
With more than 150 years in the metals industry, Sandvik has unique and
leading expertise across the additive manufacturing ("AM) value chain,
from metal powder to finished components. The material collaboration
leverages ExOnes knowledge of binder jetting print machines and
processes with Sandviks leading capabilities in materials technology,
metal powders, different AM-processes for metals and world-leading
post processing technologies like machining and heat treatment. The
purpose of the collaboration is to create a leading edge process
solution that can be offered to a broad industrial customer base.
The material collaboration will focus on qualifying and optimizing
Sandviks Osprey
metal powders with ExOnes binder jetting
machines. The collaboration will include studying powder and binder
interactions, developing 3D machine process settings, and creating
post-processing heat treatments for various materials, initially
including stainless steels, tool steels, and nickel alloys.
John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, ExOne, commented on the new
program, "We are excited to announce our material collaboration
partnership with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. Sandvik is a world
class engineering company with extensive knowledge of materials and
their applications to various industries. We look forward to advancing
ExOnes binder jetting process with this new collaboration and creating
new solutions that enable broader customer adoption.
Mikael Schuisky, VP and Head of R&D and Operations, Sandvik Additive
Manufacturing, commented, "This material collaboration will strengthen
our ongoing R&D cooperation with ExOne even further. It also offers
great opportunities to qualify our leading Osprey metal powders for the
ExOne platform, to enhance end customer productivity and product
performance.
Sandvik has multiple ExOne binder jetting machines. Sandvik is also a
beta customer for ExOnes new X1 25PRO production machine that is being
revealed at the RAPID
+ TCT event in Detroit, MI, May 20th - 23rd.
Visit ExOnes website to learn more: https://www.exone.com.
Visit Sandvik Additive Manufacturings website to learn more: https://www.additive.sandvik.
About ExOne®
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs). ExOne also supplies the
associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and
other services, including training and technical support that is
necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products.
The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of
industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output
(as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position
ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.
About Sandvik
Sandvik Additive Manufacturing is a division within the Sandvik Group,
which is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and
services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety.
The Group holds world-leading positions in selected areas tools and
tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and
technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within
the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and
special alloys, as well as metal powder for additive manufacturing and
additive manufacturing services. In 2018, the Group had approximately
42,000 employees and revenues of about 100 billion SEK in more than 160
countries within continuing operations.
For more information, visit https://www.additive.sandvik/en/
or https://www.home.sandvik/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005549/en/