20.05.2019 20:15
ExOne Announces Material Collaboration with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing to Advance Binder Jet Manufacturing

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines, 3D printed products, and services to industrial customers, announced a further strengthened material collaboration with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, a division in the high-tech global engineering Sandvik Group.

With more than 150 years in the metals industry, Sandvik has unique and leading expertise across the additive manufacturing ("AM) value chain, from metal powder to finished components. The material collaboration leverages ExOnes knowledge of binder jetting print machines and processes with Sandviks leading capabilities in materials technology, metal powders, different AM-processes for metals  and world-leading post processing technologies like machining and heat treatment. The purpose of the collaboration is to create a leading edge process solution that can be offered to a broad industrial customer base.

The material collaboration will focus on qualifying and optimizing Sandviks Osprey metal powders with ExOnes binder jetting machines. The collaboration will include studying powder and binder interactions, developing 3D machine process settings, and creating post-processing heat treatments for various materials, initially including stainless steels, tool steels, and nickel alloys.

John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, ExOne, commented on the new program, "We are excited to announce our material collaboration partnership with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. Sandvik is a world class engineering company with extensive knowledge of materials and their applications to various industries. We look forward to advancing ExOnes binder jetting process with this new collaboration and creating new solutions that enable broader customer adoption.

Mikael Schuisky, VP and Head of R&D and Operations, Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, commented, "This material collaboration will strengthen our ongoing R&D cooperation with ExOne even further. It also offers great opportunities to qualify our leading Osprey metal powders for the ExOne platform, to enhance end customer productivity and product performance.

Sandvik has multiple ExOne binder jetting machines. Sandvik is also a beta customer for ExOnes new X1 25PRO production machine that is being revealed at the RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, MI, May 20th - 23rd.

Visit ExOnes website to learn more: https://www.exone.com.

Visit Sandvik Additive Manufacturings website to learn more: https://www.additive.sandvik.

About ExOne®

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

About Sandvik

Sandvik Additive Manufacturing is a division within the Sandvik Group, which is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. The Group holds world-leading positions in selected areas  tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys, as well as metal powder for additive manufacturing and additive manufacturing services. In 2018, the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about 100 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations.

For more information, visit https://www.additive.sandvik/en/ or https://www.home.sandvik/en/

