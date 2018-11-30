ExOne Announces Material Partnership Program to Advance Binder Jet Additive Manufacturing

The
ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne), a global provider of
three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines, 3D printed products,
materials and services to industrial customers, announced a new material
partnership program to make further advancements in metal binder jet
additive manufacturing.
The global enterprise program will focus on process developments and
powder optimization on ExOnes metal systems, which will advance 3D
binder jetted metal and ceramic applications and deliver the most
innovative solutions to customers.
These partners will use their application engineering knowledge, powder
material expertise, and additive manufacturing process experience in
conjunction with ExOnes additive manufacturing solutions, to produce
new materials and enhance process optimization with ExOnes metal 3D
printing machines. ExOne is geared to launch the program with qualified
partners in the coming months.
John Hartner, ExOnes Chief Executive Officer, commented on the new
program, "By partnering with elite material companies we further advance
our 3D binder jetting printing processes, which will propel us to the
next generation in materials and product development. We believe these
partnerships will retain our significant edge over other technologies in
the industrial additive manufacturing space and enable broader customer
adoption.
As part of the material partnership program, ExOne will engage their
partners with global access to ExOne machines including the Innovent+
and beta usage on the new X1 25PRO, which will be revealed at the RAPID
+ TCT event in Detroit, MI, May 20th 23rd.
This high-resolution production machine is capable of printing metal,
ceramic, and other advanced material parts directly. The X1 25PRO will
utilize proven technology demonstrated on ExOnes Innovent+ and will be
shipping to customers later this year. The X1 25PRO can print standard
industry powders utilized in MIM (metal injection molding) and other PM
(powdered metal) processes.
About ExOne®
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs). ExOne also supplies the
associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and
other services, including training and technical support that is
necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products.
The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of
industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output
(as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position
ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.
