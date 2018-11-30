finanzen.net
20.05.2019 14:30
ExOne Announces Material Partnership Program to Advance Binder Jet Additive Manufacturing

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines, 3D printed products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced a new material partnership program to make further advancements in metal binder jet additive manufacturing.

The global enterprise program will focus on process developments and powder optimization on ExOnes metal systems, which will advance 3D binder jetted metal and ceramic applications and deliver the most innovative solutions to customers.

These partners will use their application engineering knowledge, powder material expertise, and additive manufacturing process experience in conjunction with ExOnes additive manufacturing solutions, to produce new materials and enhance process optimization with ExOnes metal 3D printing machines. ExOne is geared to launch the program with qualified partners in the coming months.

John Hartner, ExOnes Chief Executive Officer, commented on the new program, "By partnering with elite material companies we further advance our 3D binder jetting printing processes, which will propel us to the next generation in materials and product development. We believe these partnerships will retain our significant edge over other technologies in the industrial additive manufacturing space and enable broader customer adoption.

As part of the material partnership program, ExOne will engage their partners with global access to ExOne machines including the Innovent+ and beta usage on the new X1 25PRO, which will be revealed at the RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, MI, May 20th  23rd. This high-resolution production machine is capable of printing metal, ceramic, and other advanced material parts directly. The X1 25PRO will utilize proven technology demonstrated on ExOnes Innovent+ and will be shipping to customers later this year. The X1 25PRO can print standard industry powders utilized in MIM (metal injection molding) and other PM (powdered metal) processes.

Visit ExOnes website to learn more: https://www.exone.com.

About ExOne®

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

11.05.19
The ExOne: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
07.05.19
Ausblick: The ExOne legt Quartalsergebnis vor
12.03.19
Ausblick: The ExOne veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
06.11.18
Ausblick: The ExOne mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
07.08.18
Ausblick: The ExOne zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Analysen zu The ExOne Co

10.07.2018The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
13.11.2017The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
03.10.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR & Co.
24.05.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR Capital
28.03.2016The ExOne UnderperformImperial Capital
