Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-
21.08.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

ExOne Expands 3D Printing Material Offerings by Qualifying 304L Stainless Steel

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq:XONE) ("ExOne or the Company), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers, announced today the release of 304L stainless steel as a printable material through its Production Service Center ("PSC) in North Huntingdon, PA and as a qualified material on its printers. 304L is the most commonly used stainless steel and is suitable to applications in a wide range of industries due to its high durability, corrosion resistance, and low cost. Some of the common applications include components for appliances, marine, medical, kitchenware, fasteners, and heat exchangers.

304L is the latest high density, single alloy material to be offered by ExOne. ExOne has been offering 316L and 17-4PH as qualified materials through its PSC and to its printer customers since 2017.

Customers can now take advantage of the benefits of 304L while also utilizing ExOnes binder jetting 3D printing technology. Binder jetting allows users to 3D print complex parts that cannot be created with traditional subtractive manufacturing methods and commonly has a lower cost to manufacture than other additive manufacturing technologies. In addition to its suite of high density, single alloy materials, ExOnes PSC offers printing of matrix metals including 420 stainless steel infiltrated with bronze and 316 stainless steel infiltrated with bronze.

Rick Lucas, Chief Technology Officer at ExOne, commented, "The qualification of 304L further demonstrates ExOnes leadership positon in 3D printing of metal components for industrial applications. 304L is another example of our binder jet 3D printers being used to make high density, single alloy components for use in a multitude of industries.

Lucas continued, "By using the same metal powders that are used in the metal injection molding industry, we are able to quickly develop materials that meet MPIF (Metal Powder Industries Federation) Standard 35 and cost significantly less than parts produced using other 3D technologies such as powder bed fusion technologies.

ExOne will feature 304L parts at the upcoming IMTS (International Manufacturing Technology Show) to be held on September 10-15 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Customers can order parts today through The ExOne website: www.exone.com.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOnes machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu The ExOne Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.08.18
The ExOne Company (XONE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
07.08.18
Ausblick: The ExOne zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.05.18
Ausblick: The ExOne verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The ExOne News
RSS Feed
The ExOne zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The ExOne Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.07.2018The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
13.11.2017The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
03.10.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR & Co.
24.05.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR Capital
28.03.2016The ExOne UnderperformImperial Capital
10.07.2018The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
13.11.2017The ExOne BuyCanaccord Adams
03.10.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR & Co.
24.05.2016The ExOne OutperformFBR Capital
09.09.2015The ExOne OutperformImperial Capital
05.06.2015The ExOne Mkt PerformFBR Capital
17.03.2015The ExOne Mkt PerformFBR Capital
28.03.2016The ExOne UnderperformImperial Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The ExOne Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The ExOne News

07.08.18Ausblick: The ExOne zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
10.08.18The ExOne Company (XONE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Weitere The ExOne News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
US-Dollar-Index: Trumps schießt gegen die FED und der Dollar fällt
Tele Columbus - Vertrauen (fast) verspielt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag im Nasdaq 100?
UBS: Wirecard - Weiterhin kraftvolle Geschäftsentwicklung
Vontobel: Warum die Lira-Krise keine Euro-Krise ist
DZ BANK  ING Groep: Sehr gute Kapitalausstattung und profitables Geschäftsmodell
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur The ExOne-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The ExOne Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs sich bald erholen könnte
Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?
Nur ein Problem trübt Griechenlands neue Euphorie
Mit dem Krypto-Trick wagt Venezuela ein Jahrhundert-Experiment
Türkei-Krise weckt böse Erinnerungen an 1997

News von

Alibaba-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum der Titel gefährdet ist
Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis zuletzt im Jahr 2001
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Tui-Aktie, Salzgitter und Co.: Fünf deutsche Aktien mit ordentlich Luft nach oben

News von

Ein 78-jähriger schwäbischer Rentner hat aus einem Schrott-Opel ein E-Auto gebaut
Lego bringt die ersten nachhaltigen Bausteine aus Zuckerrohr auf den Markt
Studie: Es gibt einen gravierenden Wandel in der Arbeitswelt, dem viele skeptisch gegenüber stehen
"Wir steuern auf eine Rezession zu": Börsenexperte Marc Faber warnt vor dem nächsten Crash
Rewe und Aral stellen nach vielen Jahren eine weit verbreitete Zahlungsmethode ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen - S&P mit Intraday-Rekord -- Steigt Apple bei Tesla ein? -- Bayer-Aktie setzt Erholung fort -- Google, Bayer im Fokus

VW kündigt Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit MAN. Voltabox-Aktie klettert nach Prognoseerhöhung. Microsoft: Haben russischen Hackerangriff vereitelt. Venezuela bringt wegen Hyperinflation neue Banknoten in Umlauf. Aareal Bank bekommt Finanzvorstand. Zweites Quartal: BMW ist nicht mehr profitabelster Autokonzern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen - S&P mit Intraday-Rekord -- Steigt Apple bei Tesla ein? -- Bayer-Aktie setzt Erholung fort -- Google, Bayer im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Ausland
22:12 Uhr
Save the date: Termin für Apples Keynote offenbar geleakt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403