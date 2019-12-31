Experienced Senior Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank SBA Team

First Internet Banks Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team announced today that Patti M. Anderson has joined the group as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. Her addition expands the banks nationwide outreach to small businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005642/en/

Patti Anderson VP - Senior Business Development Officer, SBA (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having Patti as part of our team is an important next step in expanding First Internet Banks SBA lending presence, said Mark Gibson, National Sales Manager for SBA Lending at First Internet Bank. "Her previous experience not only includes leadership roles in SBA lending, but in sales management, securities, commercial and retail banking. This comprehensive knowledge of financial services will be an added benefit to the customers she serves.

Ms. Anderson noted, "Particularly now and in the coming months, small business owners face unprecedented challenges and opportunities. The First Internet Bank SBA team is focused on delivering the resources todays small business owners need in order to thrive as the economy begins to reopen. Im excited to be a part of this growing team of talented professionals.

Ms. Anderson joins First Internet Bank from Huntington National Bank where she served as Vice President, SBA Business Development Officer, covering 10 Midwestern states. Past tenure includes positions with Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank and Citibank. She is an alumnus of Indiana University and received her Juris Doctorate degree from DePaul University College of Law.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 30, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005642/en/