Explore more with the Garmin® Overlander, a whole new navigation experience for adventure travelers

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the all-terrain Garmin Overlander, an all-in-one GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community. From navigating the intricate roads of suburbia to exploring remote regions of the great outdoors, the Overlander offers turn-by-turn, world-renowned directions from Garmin and built-in topo (topography) maps. Thanks to this detailed topo mapping data, travelers can use the Overlander for off-grid guidance covering public land boundaries, 4x4 roads for North and South America and much more. Built for the journey ahead, the rugged Overlander features a 7-inch color touchscreen display and is preloaded with adventure-specific content like iOverlander points of interest (POIs) and Ultimate Public Campgrounds so its easier to find new places to camp, hunt, or even fly fish, off the grid  no cell signal required.

"What sets the Garmin Overlander apart, is the opportunity it provides adventure travelers to escape modern life and create unique journeys through remote regions of the world that would otherwise be difficult to navigate or explore, said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. "The Overlander provides an ecosystem like no other where travelers can plan their routes on a desktop or phone, automatically sync the information to the navigator for use, and take advantage of mapping solutions that are either preloaded or downloaded to the device for the ultimate overlanding experience.

Stay connected when traveling to remote or international locations by pairing an Overlander with the Garmin inReach® Mini satellite communicator1 for two-way text messaging, and the ability to transmit vital interactive SOS distress signals in case of an emergency. Designed for adventures of all sizes, the Overlander offers helpful custom routing based on the height, weight and length of the overlanding vehicle to simplify navigation. Drivers can stay attuned to the road less traveled with the Overlanders integration of pitch and roll gauges when off-roading through high-mountain passes or navigating through rocky trails. Additional built-in navigation sensors, like a digital compass and a barometric altimeter, also help maintain accurate bearings that can be especially useful for multi-week or month-long trips in the wilderness.

Make the most out of every overlanding experience with the Garmin Explore app. After downloading the app to a compatible smartphone, users can wirelessly sync memorable tracks, scenic routes, or even old mining waypoints across their Overlander navigator, smartphone, and desktop. In addition to syncing and sharing experiences from anywhere, explorers can use the app to download advanced mapping solutions that include U.S. satellite imagery, USGS quad sheets and more for all the challenging to scenic overlanding destinations.

Tough and dependable, the Overlander was designed to withstand the elements, even in places where trails and roads are nearly inaccessible. It includes a powered magnetic-mount system with a suction cup, and a RAM compatible adapter. Available now, the Garmin Overlander has a suggested retail price of $699.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/overlander for additional details.

The Garmin Overlander is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The companys user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at newsroom.garmin.com, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1Sold separately, satellite subscription required.

