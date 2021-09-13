  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Neues Trading und Anleger Webinar "10 Tipps zur Verdoppelung Ihrer Rendite" am Mittwoch 19 Uhr live mit Sebastian Müller von Derivatewoche.de +++-w-
13.09.2021 17:35

ExpressVPN to Join Kape Technologies, with Shared Vision to Transform Privacy and Security

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE: LSE) is pleased to announce that ExpressVPN will be joining the Kape family as part of a US$936 million deal. Combining Kape and ExpressVPN to create a premium consumer privacy and security player in the industry marks a key milestone in the rapidly growing digital privacy space. It also further positions Kape to define the next generation of privacy and security protection tools and services to return greater control over the digital sphere to consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005652/en/

"Weve admired the ExpressVPN teams relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation and are excited to welcome them to Kape, says Ido Erlichman, CEO, Kape Technologies. "With ExpressVPN to join the Kape family of world-leading privacy and security brandstogether, we will have the vision, talent, and resources to take the industry to the next level. Controlling one's digital presence is at the forefront of every tech consumers mind now, and Kape is more committed than ever to innovating and delivering the tools internet users need to protect their data and rights. Kape is now synonymous with taking control of your digital experience.

With a mission to protect consumers in their digital lives, this acquisition will broaden Kapes reach from almost 3 million customers to serving over 6 million and will bring together a global team of 720 to drive innovation for future product offerings. It will also create a premium digital privacy and security player best positioned to capitalize on the expected market growth. ExpressVPN has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% over the past four years, signaling a strong need for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products to enable customers to take control of their digital lives.

"The ExpressVPN team is delighted to be joining the Kape Technologies family. It was essential to us that anyone we teamed up with shared our strong fundamental commitment to user privacy, and Kape has demonstrated that in spades through its family of brands, says Dan Pomerantz, co-founder of ExpressVPN. "With access to greater capital and resources as part of Kape, were excited to be able to accelerate our product development, deliver even more innovation to our users, and protect them from a wider range of threats.

ExpressVPNs leadership of the privacy industry

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN has been central in transforming VPNs from a niche technology into an essential privacy tool.

Key to ExpressVPNs efforts to bring VPN to the mainstream has been its work with other leading technology brands, putting privacy and security tools into the hands of internet users everywhere. Through its alliances with HP, HMD Global (home of Nokia phones), Acer, Dynabook (formerly Toshiba), and Philips, ExpressVPN is available on millions of smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Over the past decade, ExpressVPN has consistently raised the bar for the VPN industry as a whole, developing new solutions that anticipate the needs of modern internet users and advance the state of privacy technology. Their innovation and leadership have included:

  • Developing Lightway, a modern consumer VPN protocol (open sourced in August 2021) designed to deliver privacy, performance, and simplicity.
  • Creating TrustedServer, advanced VPN server technology designed for greater security and reliability. Its privacy innovation of RAM-only servers has been adopted by the industry as the standard for servers.
  • Co-founding and chairing the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) together with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition and other industry players. In addition to its ongoing awareness and advocacy work, the group has launched the VTI Principlesshared guidelines for responsible VPN providers.
  • Working with the ioXt Alliance to expand its security certification to cover VPN apps, helping to set and formalize industry standards.
  • Establishing the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, an independent research arm which conducts high-quality, original research to empower consumers with information about digital rights.

Erlichman says, "From closing, 6 million consumers and counting will be trusting and relying on our privacy and security products and services. With new technology and threats arriving every day, we need to innovate faster than ever to keep internet users safe. Our brands have been at the vanguard of the industry for over a decade, and together were going to continue setting the standard for privacy online for years to come.

The acquisition is subject to a number of customary conditions and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

Under the Kape Technologies umbrella, ExpressVPN will continue to operate day-to-day as an independent service, with its existing global team and leadership, including its two co-founders.

About Kape Technologies PLC ("Kape)

Kape is a leading 'privacy-first' digital security software provider to consumers. Through its range of privacy and security products, Kape focuses on protecting consumers and their personal data as they go about their daily digital lives. Following its acquisition of ExpressVPN, Kape will have 6 million paying subscribers, supported by a team of over 720 people across the globe. Through its subscription-based platform, Kape has fast established a highly scalable SaaS-based operating model, geared towards serving the vast global consumer digital privacy market.

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the worlds largest providers of consumer privacy and security services, enabling users to protect themselves online with just a few clicks. The companys award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leak proofing. With servers across 94 countries, ExpressVPN provides fast, reliable connectivity around the world. To learn more about ExpressVPNs privacy and security solutions, visit expressvpn.com.

Nachrichten zu Crossrider PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Crossrider News
RSS Feed
Crossrider zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Crossrider PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Die technische oder fundamentale Analyse - mit beiden Arten können Sie die aufregende Welt des Tradings analysieren. Handelsspezialist Bastian Priegnitz zeigt Ihnen im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr welche Form der Analyse zu größerem Erfolg führt!
Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Crossrider News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Crossrider News
Werbung

Trading-News

Disney setzt wieder aufs Kino
Dow Jones Industrial  kritischer Support
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Börsenpsychologie - Das Zünglein an der Waage!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Schwerpunkt der Woche: EinBruch in der Automobilgeschichte
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Q&A: Unternehmensbewertung, Hightech-Giganten, Automobil- und Uranindustrie
Der demographische Wandel ist unerbittlich
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Crossrider-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Crossrider Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Miete steigt wie die Inflation? Was Sie zum Indexvertrag wissen müssen
Amazon-Sale: Bis zu 71% sparen bei Marken-Kopfhörern und mehr
Die Gefahr der Methode Alternativlos
Die große Sanierungsangst der Deutschen
Liliums gewagte Börsenpläne und CR7-Push für Teamviewer

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsen droht Gegenwind durch schwächelnde Konjunktur
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin: China gegen Miner - weshalb das der Kryptowährung hilft
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Chinesische Techfirmen im vorbörslichen US-Handel unter Druck
Ganz einfach reich mit ETFs: 25 Tipps zum nachhaltigen Vermögensaufbau

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Gewinnzone -- Hellman & Friedman legt bei zooplus nach -- United Internet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig -- BMW, Valneva, BioNTech, Fraport im Fokus

Vonovia kommt bei Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionären nur langsam voran - Streicht Vonovia die Annahmeschwelle? Urteil in Amsterdam - Taxidienst Uber muss Fahrer fest anstellen. Amazon eröffnet umgebautes Logistikzentrum mit Roboterbetrieb. Epic Games geht in Berufung gegen App-Store-Urteil. T-Mobile US bietet Handys und Tarife bald bei Walmart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen