Expro Group Grants Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO), an international energy services company with market leadership in well access and well flow optimization, today announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger of Franks International and Expro Group Holdings International, the Company granted restricted stock unit awards to six employees of Expro Group or its subsidiaries as inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08, representing an aggregate of 645,139 shares of Company common stock assuming target performance levels are achieved. These inducement grants consist of: (i) time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs) that vest in three installments on February 22, 2023, February 22, 2024 and February 22, 2025, and (ii) performance-based RSUs that vest based on the Companys relative total stockholder return performance over the three-year period ending December 31, 2023 and may be earned at 0% to 200% of target. Michael Jardon, the Companys chief executive officer, was granted 113,062 time-based RSUs and 169,593 performance RSUs; Quinn Fanning, the Companys chief financial officer, was granted 68,178 time-based RSUs and 45,452 performance RSUs; Alistair Geddes, the Companys chief operating officer, was granted 61,360 time-based RSUs and 40,907 performance RSUs; Michael Bentham, the Companys principal accounting officer, was granted 15,299 time-based RSUs and 10,199 performance RSUs; John McAlister, the Companys general counsel, was granted 38,350 time-based RSUs and 25,567 performance RSUs; Karen David-Green, the Companys chief communications, stakeholder and sustainability officer, was granted 19,816 time-based RSUs and 13,211 performance RSUs; and Keith Palmer, the Companys primary integration lead, was granted 14,488 time-based RSUs and 9,659 performance RSUs.

