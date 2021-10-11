  • Suche
11.10.2021 22:15

Expro Wins 2021 Special Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation

Leading provider of energy services, Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has won the Hart Energys E&P 2021 Special Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation (MEAs) for HSE for VIGILANCE.

MEA is the industrys most established and widely respected engineering awards program. Each year, the worlds best new tools and techniques for finding, developing, and producing hydrocarbons are recognized. MEA entries are judged on their game-changing significance, both technically and economically.

Expros VIGILANCE safety surveillance technology tracks equipment as well as personnel movement through a unified, real-time system with 10-centimeter accuracy, and thereby addresses one of the industrys main key performance indicators for enhancing safety for rig floor personnel, particularly for those working in close vicinity of multiple pieces of moving equipment, or the "red zone.

The VIGILANCE technology solution is portable and is customized to suit any rig environment onshore or offshore. Unlike current anti-collision systems, which do not track personnel and are unable to halt the automated operation of multiple pieces of equipment in case of interference with personnel, VIGILANCETM tracks personnel and equipment based on set boundaries established for safe operational movement. The location coordinates for each object are monitored live and the ability to interfere and/or stop unsafe operations is executed from a single command and control system. In addition, audible and visual alarms and safety interlocks can be established based on different levels of moving or collision hazards in operations.

Jeremy Angelle, Expros Vice President for Well Construction, commented: "We are proud to be recognized for our VIGILANCE safety surveillance technology at this years MEAs.

"The development of safety surveillance technology is consistent with Expros Champion Safety Culture providing enhanced safety to both our and third-party personnel working on the rig floor. This monitoring system can also be employed to improve operations planning and hence rig efficiency.

"This is an outstanding achievement and it is testament to our commitment to safety, innovating with purpose and delivering extraordinary performance to our customers.

Expro recently combined with Franks International in an all-stock transaction to create a leading full-cycle service provider. The combination brings together two companies with decades of market leadership, best-in-class safety and service quality performance, exceptional talent and global capabilities in well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity services. The transaction closed on October 1, 2021 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "XPRO on October 4, 2021.

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The companys extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention.

Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

