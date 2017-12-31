03.04.2018 07:00
ExWorks to increase of principal amount that can be drawn down under the existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement for WISeKey by up to USD 4 million

WISeKey International Holding SA / ExWorks to increase of principal amount that can be drawn down under the existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement for Wisekey by up to USD 4 million........ . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  ExWorks to increase of principal amount that can be drawn down under the existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement for WISeKey by up to USD 4 million for use in connection with the WISeCoin cryptocurrency development and ICO or potential acquisitions

ZUG, Switzerland - April 3, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISeKey and ExWorks have agreed on an amendment to the existing secured acquisition line of credit agreement (the "Credit Facility"). Under the amendment, the principal amount that can be drawn down, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, is increased by up to USD 4 million. If drawn down, the total principal amount outstanding would be approx. USD 22.6 million. Any draw down would be used to fund potential acquisitions by the Company or to support the launch of WISeKey's WISeCoin cryptocurrency initiative as previously announced. WISeKey currently contemplates to fund such a launch with an initial coin offering ("ICO") via a Swiss special purpose vehicle, with the ICO currently anticipated end of 2018 or beginning of 2019. The WISeCoin ICO will be based on a strict due diligence and admissions process, as well as a high-quality digital asset exchange. The ICO is designed to help countries and central bank cryptocurrencies offer financial institutions a secure way to conduct a wide variety of transactions using collateralized assets on a custom-built blockchain. WISeCoin will be associated with digital identities for people and objects. WISeKey has developed with WISeCoin IoT a first-of-its-kind IoT Cryptocurrency Smart Payment solution allowing connected objects to pay with WISeCoin. The IoT CryptoCurrency Smart Payment allows the ability for connected objects secured by WISeKey Semiconductors to pay other connected objects using WISeCoin. WISeKey has tested the technology on connected cars allowing a connected car secured by WISeKey to pay for electricity, gas and parking through the integration of WISeCoin crypto wallets at the Secure Element Chip level.  

Under the Credit Facility, ExWorks continues to have the right to convert, at its option, any of the loans under the Credit Facility, including any potential increase(s), together with any interest accrued thereon and fees payable in connection therewith. The applicable conversion price remains unchanged and corresponds to USD 4.74.

As previously announced, the Credit Facility can be up-sized or syndicated at the same terms for up to an additional USD 10.0 million by way of adding co-lender(s) or selling a participation interest.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

About ExWorks Capital (www.exworkscapital.com)

ExWorks Capital, headquartered in the USA, is an international, import and export finance company that offers financing solutions to businesses utilizing its own capital as well as by leveraging its Delegated Authority granted by both the SBA and ExIm Bank.

ExWorks Capital's offerings include:

Export and Import Trading - ExWorks can provide between $500,000 and $25,000,000 per trade to suppliers that need the funds to be able to purchase goods for sale to international buyers, thereby eliminating the need to raise equity in order to fulfil international sales contracts.

Working Capital Financing - ExWorks can provide International Trade Receivable and Inventory Revolvers, including advancing on Raw Materials, WIP and Finished Goods, between $1,000,000 and $25,000,000.

Term Loan Financing - ExWorks can provide Term Loans between $10,000,000 and $100,000,000 to Foreign Customers.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;


