Abzena plc, the life sciences group providing services and technologies
to enable the design, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical
products, has announced the completion of the facility remodelling for
its new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing suite at its
Bristol, Pennsylvania site.
The facility is being equipped with state-of-the-art Sartorius and GE
equipment for single use scale-up, manufacture and purification
processes. The environmentally controlled suite will enable Abzena to
produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for preclinical and early phase
clinical studies. The suite is a significant part of Abzenas integrated
ADC capabilities for the design, development and manufacture of ADCs.
The facility and equipment verification and qualification for this ADC
GMP manufacturing suite is currently underway, and scheduled for
completion around the end of the second quarter of 2018.
Completion of the GMP ADC manufacturing suite construction marks a key
point in Abzenas programme to significantly expand the Groups
integrated ADC chemistry solutions. This ADC manufacturing suite
complements the existing GMP manufacturing capability for the scale-up
and manufacture of highly potent payload-linker constructs, and the
upgrading and expansion of Abzenas biologics process development and
manufacturing capabilities in San Diego. The plans are on track for the
initial relocation for Abzenas biologics manufacturing process and
analytical development groups into the new San Diego facility during
April 2018.
Abzena has existing client process development programmes scheduled for
the Bristol ADC manufacturing facility including an ADC utilising the
Groups proprietary ThioBridge conjugation technology and another that
has benefitted from an integrated programme comprising cell line
development, antibody production and development and manufacture of the
ADC product including the linker-payload reagent.
Sanjeevani Ghone, Vice President and Site Head, Abzena, Bristol PA
said:
"The completion of this facility is a significant step in
realising Abzenas vision of being a full service and technology
provider for the design, development and manufacture of ADCs. Our recent
contracts are a testament to our clients confidence in our expertise
and experience in this field.
-Ends-
About Abzena
Abzena provides proprietary technologies and complementary services to
enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.
The term ABZENA Inside is used by Abzena to describe products
that have been created using its proprietary technologies and are being
developed by its partners, and include Composite Human Antibodies and
ThioBridge Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Abzena has the potential to
earn future licence fees, milestone payments and/or royalties on ABZENA
Inside products.
Abzena offers the following services and technologies across its
principal sites in Cambridge (UK), San Diego, California (USA) and
Bristol, Pennsylvania (USA):
-
Biology research studies, including immunogenicity assessment of
candidate biopharmaceutical products and bioassay development;
-
Protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised
therapeutic proteins;
-
Cell line development for the manufacture of recombinant proteins and
antibodies;
-
Contract process development and GMP manufacture of
biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant
proteins for preclinical and clinical studies;
-
Contract synthetic chemistry and bioconjugation research services,
focused on ADCs;
-
Proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies and novel payloads
for ADC development;
-
GMP manufacturer of ADC linkers, payloads & combined linker-payloads;
and.
-
GMP analytical services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing projects
For more information, please see www.abzena.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005134/en/