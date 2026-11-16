Falling Insurance Pricing in Asia Mask Growing Claims Complexity and Selective Underwriting, Aon Report
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SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released findings for Asia from its Q3 2026 Global Insurance Market Insights Report, showing that the region's commercial insurance market continued to favour well-managed risks as strong insurer appetite and reinsurance support increased competition and created opportunities for organisations to strengthen their insurance programs.
The report also finds that larger and increasingly interconnected losses are extending claims resolution timelines for key corporate and specialty risks across Asia. Geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain volatility are also adding complexity to assessments of insured values and indemnity periods. As a result, insurer selection increasingly extends beyond price and capacity to claims expertise, responsiveness and the ability to resolve complex disputes.
"Insurance pricing and risk exposures are not always moving in the same direction," said Jamie Sparkes, Chief Claims Officer, Commercial Risk, Asia, Aon. "While organisations may be paying less for some risks, analytics can help assess whether limits, deductibles and coverage remain aligned with their potential financial impact. Businessescan use current market conditions to strengthen protection and build greater confidence against interconnected risksacross cyber, supply chains, natural catastrophes and other interconnected exposures."
About Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights Report
Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights report highlights insurance market trends across pricing, capacity, underwriting, limits, deductibles and coverages. Published quarterly, the report also includes trends across key lines of business, including Automobile, Casualty/Liability, Cyber, Directors and Officers and Property, geographic insights highlighting shifts in market dynamics across regions, an overview of key global claims trends and analysis of the latest trends and issues impacting the insurance market.
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AonAon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.
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Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.
News Source: Aon plc
16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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