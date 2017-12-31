+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
08.08.2018 02:25
Bewerten
(0)

Family trust of Garmin Executive Chairman adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that a family trust, of which Dr. Min H. Kao, the companys co-founder and Executive Chairman, is a co-trustee, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of the trusts shares in the company over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually diversify the individuals investment portfolio, to minimize the market effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of material non-public information.

Dr. Kao, his wife and children have been the largest shareholders of Garmin Ltd. since the initial public offering in December 2000. The Kao family, which currently owns approximately 17% of Garmin outstanding shares, intends to retain the majority of their holdings, maintaining what is currently the largest position in Garmin Ltd. No shares have been sold under the family trusts plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dr. Kao will terminate his previous 10b5-1 trading plan that was established in March 2018 on August 17, 2018. The family trust has adopted this plan for tax planning purposes.

About Garmin Ltd: For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Garmin News
RSS Feed
Garmin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.09.2010Garmin neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Garmin Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Garmin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Garmin News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Was ist ein Robo-Advisor"?
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
NZDUSD Kurs: Charttechnik, RBNZ Zinsentscheid, Konjunktur und Sentiment
Sind Sie der beste Trader 2018? Beweisen Sie es und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro!
UBS: Infineon - Weiterhin voll auf Kurs
Vontobel: Video: Siemens Healthineers - Analysten verhalten
ING Markets: DAX schließt Gap bei 12.700 Punkten!
DZ BANK  DAX scheitert an Trendlinie  Short Szenario intakt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Garmin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Garmin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt
Nur die Gold-Lösung befreit Iran aus der Todesspirale

News von

Goldpreis: Die Verkaufswelle geht weiter
Überblick: Warum die Bundespolizei Teile des Frankfurter Flughafens räumen ließ
Geely-Aktie im Crash-Test: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Trockenperiode kommt

News von

Alle Menschen, die ihren Reichtum halten können, haben eine Gemeinsamkeit - laut einem Mann, der Lottogewinner berät
Konkurrenz aus dem Internet wird für Möbelhändler wie Ikea, Höffner und Co. zur Herausforderung
Trump hat eine umstrittene Entscheidung getroffen, von der Autobauer wie VW profitieren könnten
Multimilliardär erklärt in 3 einfachen Worten seinen Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Das sind die Top 50 der deutschen Luxusunternehmen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow fester -- Snap schlägt Erwartungen -- Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Delisting? -- Commerzbank enttäuscht mit Kernkapitalquote -- Beiersdorf, ElringKlinger, Zalando im Fokus

Deutsche Post macht weniger Gewinn. Grammer verdient mit Nutzfahrzeug-Sitzen glänzend. SGL Carbon schreibt schwarze Zahlen. Daimler stoppt Aktivitäten im Iran bis auf Weiteres. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen kommt dank Digitalgeschäft und Abo-Modellen voran. Schaeffler profitiert von China-Geschäft. Medigene verringert Verlust. Geringere Kosten verhelfen UniCredit zu mehr Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.08.18
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow fester -- Snap schlägt Erwartungen -- Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Delisting? -- Commerzbank enttäuscht mit Kernkapitalquote -- Beiersdorf, ElringKlinger, Zalando im Fokus
Sonstiges
02:45 Uhr
Hat der Bitcoin als Zahlungsmittel überhaupt eine Zukunft?
Aktie im Fokus
03:02 Uhr
Experte: Apples 1-Billion-Dollar-Marktwert ist kein Grund zum Feiern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Post AG555200
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8