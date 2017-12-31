Family trust of Garmin Executive Chairman adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that a family trust, of which
Dr. Min H. Kao, the companys co-founder and Executive Chairman, is a
co-trustee, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a
portion of the trusts shares in the company over a designated period.
The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934.
Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written,
pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material,
non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a
predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually
diversify the individuals investment portfolio, to minimize the market
effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and
to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of
material non-public information.
Dr. Kao, his wife and children have been the largest shareholders of
Garmin Ltd. since the initial public offering in December 2000. The Kao
family, which currently owns approximately 17% of Garmin outstanding
shares, intends to retain the majority of their holdings, maintaining
what is currently the largest position in Garmin Ltd. No shares have
been sold under the family trusts plan to date. Any transactions under
the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dr. Kao will terminate his previous 10b5-1 trading plan that was
established in March 2018 on August 17, 2018. The family trust has
adopted this plan for tax planning purposes.
