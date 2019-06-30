Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $9.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, which compares to $8.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $9.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.58% and 12.78%, respectively, for the three month period ending December 31, 2019, compared to 1.50% and 13.65% for the same three month period in 2018, and 1.51% and 12.49% for the linked quarter. Farmers return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 16.68% for the same quarter in 2018 and 14.80% for the linked quarter.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $35.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $32.6 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the same twelve month period in 2018. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.50% and 12.56%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.46% and 13.13% for the same period in 2018.

On January 7, 2020, Farmers announced it completed the merger of Maple Leaf Financial ("Maple Leaf), the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank, with branches located in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties in Ohio. The transaction increases Farmers market share in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio. As of September 30, 2019, Maple Leaf had total assets of $275.6 million, which included gross loans of $183.5 million, deposits of $183.4 million and equity of $33.4 million.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, "As a result of solid loan and deposit growth over the past twelve months, 14% increase in noninterest income, careful management of our noninterest expenses and continued strong asset quality, we are pleased to report an 11% increase in net income compared to the same quarter one year ago. We are also pleased to report a 25% increase in cash dividends paid to our shareholders, from $0.08 per share paid in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $0.10 paid for the same quarter in 2019.

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Loan growth

Total loans were $1.81 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.74 billion at December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 4.4%. The increase in loans is a direct result of Farmers focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred in the agricultural, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loan portfolios. Loans now comprise 79.5% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a slight improvement compared to 79.4% for the same period in 2018. This improvement, along with the growth in earning assets, has resulted in a 6.1% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Loan quality

Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.26%. Early stage delinquencies also continue to remain at low levels, at $11.9 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $374 thousand, compared to $310 thousand in the same quarter in 2018, and total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is only 0.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.84%, a 4 basis points increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and 5 basis points better than the 3.79% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2018, asset yields increased 7 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased just 3 basis points. Most of the increase in the asset yields was the result of higher rates earned on loans. The net interest margin is impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in the previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 5 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income increased 14.1% to $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $6.7 million in the same quarter in 2018. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $685 thousand or 82%, investment commissions increased $176 thousand or 68%, trust fees increased $139 thousand or 8%, insurance agency commissions grew $54 thousand or 8%, and other operating income increased $91 thousand or 23% in comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the same quarter in 2018. These increases were offset by a decrease of securities gains of $232 thousand or 89%.

Noninterest expenses

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 2.3% to $16.4 million compared to $16.0 million in the same quarter in 2018, primarily as a result of increases in merger related costs of $284 thousand and other operating expenses of $236 thousand, offset by a $316 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $155 thousand decrease in FDIC insurance expense. Annualized noninterest expenses measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.75% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 2.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 54.51% compared to 57.73% for the same quarter in 2018. The improvement in net interest income and noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was offset by a slightly higher level of noninterest expenses as explained in the preceding paragraphs.

2020 Outlook

Mr. Helmick added, "With the announcement of the completion of our acquisition of Geauga Savings Bank and our continued strong financial performance during this year, we look forward in 2020 to realize the benefits of the full integration of our new banking locations and to build on our momentum of having achieved another successful year. We remain extremely proud of our committed employees that continue to deliver strong results for our stakeholders and remain committed to our community banking approach and culture.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $2.4 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2019 are $2.5 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only managements current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects, "believes, "anticipates, "intends and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will, "would, "should, "could or "may. Farmers actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Farmers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on Farmers website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SECs website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing managements views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Percent 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change Total interest income $25,847 $25,931 $25,529 $24,679 $24,447 $101,986 $91,766 11.1% Total interest expense 4,682 5,174 5,038 4,714 4,373 19,608 13,265 47.8% Net interest income 21,165 20,757 20,491 19,965 20,074 82,378 78,501 4.9% Provision for loan losses 600 550 750 550 525 2,450 3,000 -18.3% Noninterest income 7,647 7,441 6,994 6,520 6,705 28,602 25,499 12.2% Acquisition related costs (income) 104 112 (19) 0 (180) 197 (155) -227.1% Other expense 16,247 16,311 16,723 15,977 16,163 65,258 62,872 3.8% Income before income taxes 11,861 11,225 10,031 9,958 10,271 43,075 38,283 12.5% Income taxes 2,186 2,071 1,488 1,570 1,585 7,315 5,714 28.0% Net income $9,675 $9,154 $8,543 $8,388 $8,686 $35,760 $32,569 9.8% Average diluted shares outstanding 27,829 27,819 27,931 27,983 27,962 27,876 27,974 Basic earnings per share 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.30 0.31 1.29 1.18 Diluted earnings per share 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.30 0.31 1.28 1.16 Cash dividends 2,767 2,767 2,504 2,500 2,223 10,538 8,315 Cash dividends per share 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.38 0.30 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 3.84% 3.79% 3.84% 3.81% 3.80% 3.82% 3.87% Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 54.51% 55.90% 58.28% 57.83% 57.73% 56.59% 57.93% Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.58% 1.51% 1.45% 1.45% 1.50% 1.50% 1.46% Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 12.78% 12.49% 12.34% 12.71% 13.65% 12.56% 13.13% Dividends to Net Income 28.60% 30.23% 29.31% 29.80% 25.59% 29.47% 25.53% Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.62% 1.55% 1.47% 1.46% 1.54% 1.53% 1.49% Return on Average Tangible Equity 15.03% 14.80% 14.59% 14.99% 16.68% 14.81% 16.02% Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs 15.17% 14.95% 14.55% 14.99% 16.34% 14.88% 15.95%

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $70,760 $85,675 $64,007 $69,672 $57,926 Securities available for sale 432,233 423,193 424,252 403,770 402,190 Equity securities 7,909 7,856 7,222 7,460 7,130 Loans held for sale 2,600 2,079 1,093 2,360 1,237 Loans 1,811,539 1,784,125 1,780,504 1,743,651 1,735,840 Less allowance for loan losses 14,487 14,261 14,222 13,777 13,592 Net Loans 1,797,052 1,769,864 1,766,282 1,729,874 1,722,248 Other assets 138,604 144,543 143,093 142,938 138,133 Total Assets $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 $2,328,864 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $434,126 $432,609 $415,935 $415,131 $421,950 Interest-bearing 1,574,838 1,608,043 1,584,700 1,539,202 1,377,770 Total deposits 2,008,964 2,040,652 2,000,635 1,954,333 1,799,720 Other interest-bearing liabilities 122,197 76,324 96,978 109,348 250,792 Other liabilities 18,688 23,011 23,511 19,442 16,032 Total liabilities 2,149,849 2,139,987 2,121,124 2,083,123 2,066,544 Stockholders' Equity 299,309 293,223 284,825 272,951 262,320 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 $2,328,864 Period-end shares outstanding 27,671 27,669 27,768 27,777 27,792 Book value per share $10.82 $10.60 $10.26 $9.83 $9.44 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 9.28 9.04 8.70 8.26 7.86

* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares

Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 12.94% 12.70% 12.47% 12.37% 12.16% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.82% 13.58% 13.34% 13.24% 13.03% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.06% 12.83% 12.59% 12.50% 12.28% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 10.69% 10.42% 10.27% 10.07% 9.91% Equity to Asset Ratio 12.22% 12.05% 11.84% 11.58% 11.26% Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 10.67% 10.47% 10.22% 9.92% 9.56% Net Loans to Assets 73.37% 72.74% 73.41% 73.42% 73.95% Loans to Deposits 90.17% 87.43% 89.00% 89.22% 96.45% Asset Quality Non-performing loans $6,345 $6,749 $7,252 $7,578 $7,731 Other Real Estate Owned 19 74 74 208 0 Non-performing assets 6,364 6,823 7,326 7,786 7,731 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 11,893 9,076 10,203 9,082 8,877 Charged-off loans 519 674 588 566 753 Recoveries 145 163 283 201 443 Net Charge-offs 374 511 305 365 310 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding 0.09% 0.12% 0.07% 0.08% 0.07% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.80% 0.80% 0.80% 0.79% 0.78% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.35% 0.38% 0.41% 0.43% 0.45% Allowance to Non-performing Loans 228.32% 211.31% 196.11% 181.80% 175.81% Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.26% 0.28% 0.30% 0.33% 0.33%

(a) December 31, 2019 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Assets $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 $2,328,864 $2,449,158 $2,328,864 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 42,645 42,973 43,298 43,625 43,952 42,645 43,952 Tangible Assets $2,406,513 $2,390,237 $2,362,651 $2,312,449 $2,284,912 $2,406,513 $2,284,912 Average Assets 2,424,574 2,409,010 2,369,388 2,338,792 2,301,847 2,383,236 2,230,380 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 42,859 43,187 43,508 43,840 44,185 43,345 44,712 Average Tangible Assets $2,381,715 $2,365,823 $2,325,880 $2,294,952 $2,257,662 $2,339,891 $2,185,668

For the Twelve Months

Ended Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Stockholders' Equity $299,309 $293,223 $284,825 $272,951 $262,320 $299,309 $262,320 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 42,645 42,973 43,298 43,625 43,952 42,645 43,952 Tangible Common Equity $256,664 $250,250 $241,527 $229,326 $218,368 $256,664 $218,368 Average Stockholders' Equity 300,355 290,673 277,746 267,736 252,449 284,759 247,965 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 42,859 43,187 43,508 43,840 44,185 43,345 44,712 Average Tangible Common Equity $257,496 $247,486 $234,238 $223,896 $208,264 $241,414 $203,253

Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs For the Twelve Months

Ended For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $9,675 $9,154 $8,543 $8,388 $8,686 $35,760 $32,569 Acquisition related costs (income) - tax equated 90 97 (20) 0 (180) 167 (158) Net income - Adjusted $9,765 $9,251 $8,523 $8,388 $8,506 $35,927 $32,411 Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs $0.35 $0.33 $0.31 $0.30 $0.30 $1.29 $1.16 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, End of Period Loan Balances 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial real estate $616,778 $602,580 $614,452 $589,219 $579,481 Commercial 255,823 251,613 256,657 254,957 245,172 Residential real estate 500,024 499,996 493,529 488,854 492,887 Consumer 209,271 207,319 207,417 209,541 216,284 Agricultural loans 226,333 219,487 205,544 198,210 199,013 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $1,808,229 $1,780,995 $1,777,599 $1,740,781 $1,732,837 For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Noninterest Income 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Service charges on deposit accounts $1,139 $1,208 $1,093 $1,074 $1,115 Bank owned life insurance income 192 204 208 214 221 Trust fees 1,891 1,905 1,821 1,858 1,752 Insurance agency commissions 696 681 739 803 642 Security gains (losses) 28 22 (18) 10 260 Retirement plan consulting fees 343 338 450 358 370 Investment commissions 435 384 327 260 259 Net gains on sale of loans 1,517 1,143 1,055 671 832 Debit card and EFT fees 922 935 887 778 861 Other operating income 484 621 432 494 393 Total Noninterest Income $7,647 $7,441 $6,994 $6,520 $6,705 For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Salaries and employee benefits $9,128 $9,422 $9,266 $9,356 $9,444 Occupancy and equipment 1,667 1,615 1,650 1,717 1,566 State and local taxes 416 468 472 470 474 Professional fees 787 654 887 794 734 Merger related costs (income) 104 112 (19) 0 (180) Advertising 607 437 442 250 416 FDIC insurance 79 80 85 87 234 Intangible amortization 326 326 327 327 355 Core processing charges 876 900 803 791 762 Telephone and data 235 236 217 260 288 Other operating expenses 2,126 2,173 2,574 1,925 1,890 Total Noninterest Expense $16,351 $16,423 $16,704 $15,977 $15,983

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 AVERAGE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST

(1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST

(1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $1,784,421 $22,725 5.05% $1,706,008 $21,424 4.98% Taxable securities 181,894 1,162 2.53 199,472 1,241 2.47 Tax-exempt securities (2) 227,259 2,205 3.85 202,241 1,936 3.80 Equity securities 12,059 130 4.28 11,822 185 6.21 Federal funds sold and other 37,914 170 1.78 29,663 154 2.06 Total earning assets 2,243,547 26,392 4.67 2,149,206 24,940 4.60 Nonearning assets 181,027 152,641 Total assets $2,424,574 $2,301,847 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $418,722 $2,089 1.98% $324,696 $1,349 1.65% Brokered time deposits 85,973 446 2.06 272 2 2.35 Savings deposits 402,464 320 0.32 438,008 284 0.26 Demand deposits 683,143 1,506 0.87 578,470 1,128 0.77 Short term borrowings 35,838 99 1.10 264,371 1,562 2.34 Long term borrowings 45,203 222 1.95 6,089 48 3.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,671,343 4,682 1.11 $1,611,906 4,373 1.08 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 434,778 423,576 Other liabilities 18,098 13,916 Stockholders' equity 300,355 252,449 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,424,574 $2,301,847 Net interest income and interest rate spread $21,710 3.56% $20,567 3.52% Net interest margin 3.84% 3.80%

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2019, adjustments of $99 thousand and $446 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2018, adjustments of $92 thousand and $401 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 AVERAGE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST

(1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST

(1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $1,757,799 $89,517 5.09% $1,632,541 $80,192 4.91% Taxable securities 190,944 4,840 2.53 202,270 4,928 2.44 Tax-exempt securities 216,586 8,418 3.89 194,302 7,195 3.70 Equity securities (2) 12,057 627 5.20 11,382 652 5.73 Federal funds sold and other 34,948 729 2.09 34,006 644 1.89 Total earning assets 2,212,334 104,131 4.71 2,074,501 93,611 4.51 Nonearning assets 170,902 155,879 Total assets $2,383,236 $2,230,380 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $401,317 $7,847 1.96% $293,725 $4,210 1.43% Brokered time deposits 83,311 1,921 2.31 68 2 2.35 Savings deposits 410,672 1,285 0.31 465,283 1,015 0.22 Demand deposits 641,461 5,807 0.91 506,099 2,912 0.58 Short term borrowings 96,145 2,250 2.34 281,063 4,936 1.76 Long term borrowings 23,318 498 2.14 6,491 190 2.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,656,224 19,608 1.18 $1,552,729 13,265 0.85 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits $429,289 $415,968 Other liabilities 12,964 13,718 Stockholders' equity 284,759 247,965 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,383,236 $2,230,380 Net interest income and interest rate spread $84,523 3.53% $80,346 3.66% Net interest margin 3.82% 3.87%

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2019, adjustments of $414 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2018, adjustments of $357 thousand and $1.5 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

