finanzen.net
30.08.2019 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Farmers National Banc Corp. to Acquire Maple Leaf Financial, Inc., and its Subsidiary, Geauga Savings Bank

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers or the "Company) (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield ("Farmers National Bank), and Maple Leaf Financial, Inc. ("Maple Leaf), the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank ("Geauga), announced today they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement).

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers, stated, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Geauga Savings Bank and welcome their customers and employees to Farmers. The transaction increases Farmers market share in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio.

"By combining with Farmers, we are able to offer our shareholders liquidity and our customers a home in a strong and growing community bank, said James Kleinfelter, President and CEO of Maple Leaf.

Pursuant to the Agreement, each shareholder of Maple Leaf may elect to receive either $640.00 per share in cash or 45.5948 of Farmers common shares, subject to an overall limitation of 50% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 50% for cash. Based on Farmers closing share price of $13.73 on August 29, 2019, the transaction is valued at approximately $39.6 million. The merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for those shareholders electing to receive Farmers shares. The transaction is subject to receipt of Maple Leaf shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. The Company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020.

Upon consummation of the transaction, Geauga will be merged with and into Farmers National Bank and Geauga branches will become branches of Farmers National Bank. Upon closing, Farmers estimates it will have approximately $2.7 billion in assets and 42 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Farmers expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share for the first full year of operation, excluding one-time merger costs, and expects any tangible book value dilution created in the transaction to be earned back in under two years (using the cross over method). Following consummation of the transaction, it is expected that Farmers National Bank will exceed "well-capitalized thresholds under all regulatory definitions.

As of June 30, 2019, Maple Leaf had total assets of $277.8 million, which included gross loans of $186.4 million, deposits of $191.0 million and equity of $32.9 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Farmers and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP is serving as legal counsel to Farmers on the transaction. Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Maple Leaf and Ulmer & Berne LLP is serving as legal counsel to Maple Leaf on the transaction.

ABOUT Farmers National Banc CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $2.4 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates four trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; and National Associates, Inc. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2019 were $2.5 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF FINANCIAL, INC.

Maple Leaf Financial is the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank, headquartered in Newbury, Ohio, in affluent Geauga County. Geauga operates a second branch, in Beachwood, Ohio, in the heart of Clevelands east side financial district. Geaugas comprehensive product offering and level of personal attention reflect the diverse cultures and customer needs of the communities it serves. The complementary nature of its markets gives Geauga a "best-of-both worlds opportunity to build upon its core retail base while developing further its commercial relationships in an area where recent consolidation has left few true community banking alternatives.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts, but rather statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and its intended results and future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, the Company's failure to integrate Maple Leaf and Geauga in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Maple Leaf and Geauga; general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; competitive conditions in the banking markets served by the Company's subsidiaries; the adequacy of the allowance for losses on loans and the level of future provisions for losses on loans; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC).

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on the Company's behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OTHER INFORMATION

In connection with the proposed merger, Farmers will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement and a prospectus, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction.

SHAREHOLDERS OF MAPLE LEAF AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FARMERS, MAPLE LEAF, THE PROPOSED MERGER, THE PERSONS SOLICITING PROXIES WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER AND THEIR INTERESTS IN THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

The respective directors and executive officers of Farmers and Maple Leaf and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Maple Leaf shareholders with respect to the proposed Merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Farmers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019. Information regarding directors and executive officers of Maple Leaf is available on its website at http://www.geaugasavings.com. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Farmers through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Farmers will be available free of charge on Farmers' website at https://www.farmersbankgroup.com.

Nachrichten zu Farmers National Banc Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Farmers National Banc News
RSS Feed
Farmers National Banc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Farmers National Banc Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Farmers National Banc News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Farmers National Banc News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - SAP: Die Zukunft liegt in der Cloud
Estimating Correlations for Asynchronously Observed Returns
Nur noch 3 Tage bis zum Start! Das große Börsenspiel 2019! Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar I-PACE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtskurslücke
Bouygues profitiert vom Mobilfunkgeschäft - Aktie bricht aus
HSBC: Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer
Silber  Explosiver Kursanstieg
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Käufer im DAX setzen sich endlich durch!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Farmers National Banc-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Farmers National Banc Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
Meine schwierige Suche nach einer grünen Geldanlage
Mit diesem Schuldentrick ist Österreich internationales Vorbild
Heute blau, morgen rot  Volksbanken und Sparkassen teilen sich Filialen
Österreichs Schuldentrick wird zum Vorbild für die Welt

News von

DAX: So erkennen Sie den Trendwechsel
Bayer-Aktie: So fahren Anleger einen schönen Gewinn ein
DAX im Plus: Anleger erfreut über neue Regierung in Italien
DAX steigt: Handelsgespräche und Immobilienwerte beflügeln Europas Börsen
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie fliegt davon: Wohin die Kurse jetzt noch steigen können

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- thyssenkrupp im Umbau -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus

Milliardendeal von E.ON und RWE anscheinend vor Genehmigung. Pfeiffer Vacuum-Aktien lassen Chart-Hürde hinter sich. Saudischer Ölkonzern Aramco will nun in Tokio an die Börse. Wichtige Sunrise-Aktionäre rebellieren gegen UPC-Übernahme. Disney trennt sich von Sportsender Yes.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 35: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 35: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:27 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- thyssenkrupp im Umbau -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:12 Uhr
August 2019: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Aktie im Fokus
18:07 Uhr
Aramco-Aktie: Saudischer Ölkonzern Aramco will nun in Tokio an die Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
SteinhoffA14XB9
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610