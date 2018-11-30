FBL Financial Group Chief Operating Officer to Retire in December 2019

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) announced today that
Raymond W. (Ray) Wasilewski, Chief Operating Officer Life Companies,
will retire around year-end 2019.
In announcing his plans, Wasilewski stated, "Its been an honor and a
privilege to be a part of the Farm Bureau Financial Services
organization over the last 22 years. I have had the opportunity to work
with an outstanding management team, passionate board, and the talented
leaders of our business partners. I am grateful for the dedicated FBL
associates and Farm Bureau agents across all our states, and proud of
what we have accomplished together to protect livelihoods and futures.
"Ray has been an excellent leader of Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company
for the last five years. He has executed several major foundational
initiatives which impact Farm Bureau Lifes long term success, said
James P. Brannen, FBL Financial Groups Chief Executive Officer. "On
behalf of everyone at FBL Financial Group, I thank him for his many
years of dedicated service and wish him well when he departs our
companies at year end.
Wasilewski joined FBL Financial Group, Inc. in 1997. He has held the
position of Chief Operating Officer Life Companies since July of 2014.
Prior to that he served as Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for
Information Technology, Human Resources and Agency Services, and held
various roles in information technology throughout the enterprise.
Wasilewski holds a bachelors degree in vocational education from
Southern Illinois University and a masters degree in Computer
Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University. Before joining
FBL Financial Group, he was a consultant, a commercial software
designer, a computer science and electronics instructor at Alaska Junior
College, and he served in the U.S. Navy for 17 years in the cryptography
field. A search for Wasilewskis replacement will begin and a new Chief
Operating Officer will be named at a later date.
FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose purpose is to protect
livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm
Bureau Financial Services, it offers a broad range of life insurance and
annuity products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents.
In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau
affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee.
Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information,
please visit www.fblfinancial.com
and www.fbfs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005633/en/