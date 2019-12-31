FBL Financial Group Provides Additional Information Regarding Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) (the "Company) announces today that due to ongoing concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Companys Class A common shareholders will be able to participate in the Companys 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually, via live audio webcast. As previously announced, the Companys 2020 Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time at the Companys corporate headquarters. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually rather than in person.

To participate in the meeting virtually and access the webcast, shareholders entitled to vote as of the March 16, 2020 record date can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FFG2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction or notice previously distributed to them. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting.

There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the 2020 Annual Meeting, which are described in the Companys proxy materials. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) will not be reissued and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005776/en/