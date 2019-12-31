finanzen.net
Herausforderungen beim ETF Kauf - So geht es ganz einfach-w-
07.05.2020 22:15

FBL Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today reported a net loss attributable to FBL Financial Group for the first quarter of 2020 of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $34.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income(1) totaled $19.6 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $25.9 million, or $1.04 per common share, for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 earnings reflect:

  • Higher amortization of acquisition costs in the Corporate and Other segment due to the negative impact of equity markets on separate account performance
  • An increase in reserves associated with Guaranteed Living Withdrawal Benefits (GLWB) due to the unfavorable impact of market performance
  • Better than expected mortality experience
  • Continued investment in the Wealth Management business

Adjusted operating income differs from the GAAP measure, net income attributable to FBL Financial Group, in that it excludes realized gains and losses on investments, which includes the change in fair value of equity securities and the change in allowances for credit losses on investments, and the change in fair value of derivatives. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to Note (1) and the reconciliation provided within this release.

"To provide for the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, we transitioned to a mostly work-from-home environment in a matter of days. The transformation was carried out with minimal interruption to supporting our agents, advisors and client/members," said Daniel D. Pitcher, Chief Executive Officer of FBL Financial Group, Inc. "FBL Financial Groups first quarter financial results were negatively impacted by financial market performance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, we returned $50 million to shareholders via repurchases and the payment of a special dividend of $1.50 per share and our increased quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. While we had a negative impact to earnings this quarter, we entered this challenging time from a position of financial strength. I am confident that we will navigate these difficult financial markets given our high-quality, diversified investment portfolio and strong capital position. Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company is strong and has successfully charted rough waters in its 75-year history. Today we are as committed as ever to meeting the needs of our employees, agents and advisors and protecting the livelihoods and futures of our client/members."

Product Revenues

Premiums and product charges for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $81.0 million compared to $80.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Interest sensitive product charges increased one percent while traditional life insurance premiums were flat during the quarter. Premiums collected(2) in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $154.0 million compared to $160.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total life insurance premiums collected increased six percent while annuity premiums collected decreased 16%.

Investment Income

Net investment income in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $74.9 million, compared to $109.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease reflects a change in the fair value of derivatives and a lower investment yield partially offset by an increase in average invested assets. The annualized yield earned on average invested assets, with securities at amortized cost, including investments held as securities and indebtedness of related parties, was 4.72 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.97 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, 97 percent of the fixed maturity securities in FBL Financial Group's investment portfolio were investment grade debt securities.

Benefits and Expenses

Benefits and expenses totaled $141.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $163.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • The change in fair value of the embedded derivatives on our index products is included in interest sensitive product benefits. This change decreased benefits by $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 and increased benefits by $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Death benefits, net of reinsurance and reserves released, totaled $29.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. By its nature, mortality experience can fluctuate from quarter to quarter.
  • Amortization of acquisition costs includes an additional $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to the negative impact of equity markets on separate account performance. This compares to $2.4 million less amortization in the first quarter of 2019 due to the positive impact of equity markets on separate account performance.

Net Realized Losses

In the first quarter of 2020, FBL Financial Group recognized net realized losses on investments of $13.4 million. This is attributable to realized losses on sales of $0.2 million and a net loss from equity securities held at quarter end of $13.2 million. We adopted new accounting rules on January 1, 2020, for the accounting for credit losses associated with certain financial instruments. The initial impact from adoption of $2.7 million, net of offsets, was reported as a direct adjustment to Stockholders' equity. During the first quarter of 2020 additional credit losses of $12.3 million were recorded as an increase to the allowances for credit losses and reported in earnings. This consisted of a $12.2 million allowance for fixed maturities and a $0.1 million allowance for commercial mortgage loans.

Stock Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2020, FBL Financial Group repurchased 24,525 shares of its Class A common stock. FBL Financial Group has $35.5 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.

Capital and Book Value

As of March 31, 2020, the book value per share of FBL Financial Group common stock totaled $54.02, compared to $60.12 at December 31, 2019. Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(3), totaled $43.54 at March 31, 2020, compared to $45.73 at December 31, 2019. The March 31, 2020 company action level risk based capital ratio of FBL Financial Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, was approximately 525 percent.

Further Financial Information

Further information on FBL Financial Group's financial results, including results by segment, may be found in FBL Financial Group's financial supplement, available on its website, www.fblfinancial.com.

Conference Call

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call with investors tomorrow, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast and a replay will be available on FBL Financial Group's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning FBL Financial Group's prospects for the future are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements generally can be identified by their context, including terms such as "believes, "anticipates, "expects, or similar words. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in FBL Financial Group's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, difficult conditions in financial markets and the economy, lack of liquidity and access to capital, investment valuations, competitive factors, a decrease in ratings, changes in laws and regulations, differences between actual claims experience and underwriting assumptions, relationships with Farm Bureau organizations, the ability to attract and retain sales agents and adverse results from litigation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future pandemics. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which FBL Financial Group believes to be reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that the assumptions will prove to be correct. FBL Financial Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

FBL Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

Interest sensitive product charges

$

 

31,720

 

 

$

 

31,266

 

Traditional life insurance premiums

 

49,308

 

 

 

49,392

 

Net investment income

 

74,917

 

 

 

109,640

 

Net realized capital gains (losses)

 

(13,401

)

 

 

10,157

 

Change in allowance for credit losses on investments

 

(12,261

)

 



 

Other-than-temporary impairment losses



 

 

 

(869

)

Other income

 

4,980

 

 

 

3,970

 

Total revenues

 

135,263

 

 

 

204,425

 

 

 

 

 

Benefits and expenses:

 

 

 

Interest sensitive product benefits

 

44,351

 

 

 

70,596

 

Traditional life insurance benefits

 

46,208

 

 

 

46,675

 

Policyholder dividends

 

2,529

 

 

 

2,534

 

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses

 

39,421

 

 

 

36,189

 

Interest expense

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,212

 

Other expenses

 

7,421

 

 

 

6,250

 

Total benefits and expenses

 

141,143

 

 

 

163,456

 

 

 

(5,880

)

 

 

40,969

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

3,081

 

 

 

(6,276

)

Equity income, net of related income taxes

 

228

 

 

 

220

 

Net income (loss)

 

(2,571

)

 

 

34,913

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

56

 

 

 

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to FBL Financial Group, Inc.

$

 

(2,515

)

 

$

 

34,912

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share

$

 

(0.10

)

 

$

 

1.37

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - basic

 

24,762,820

 

 

 

24,765,277

 

Effect of dilutive securities - stock-based compensation



 

 

 

11,176

 

Weighted average shares - diluted

 

24,762,820

 

 

 

24,776,453

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to FBL Financial Group to Adjusted Operating Income - Unaudited

FBL Financial Group consistently utilizes adjusted operating income, a financial measure common in the life insurance industry that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as a primary economic measure to evaluate its financial performance. Adjusted operating income consists of net income attributable to FBL Financial Group adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on investments, which includes the change in fair value of equity securities and the change in allowances for credit losses on investments, and the change in fair value of derivatives, which can fluctuate greatly from period to period. These fluctuations make it difficult to analyze core operating trends. In addition, for derivatives not designated as hedges, there is a mismatch between the valuation of the asset and liability when deriving net income (loss). Specifically, call options relating to indexed business are one-year assets while the embedded derivatives in the indexed contracts represent the rights of the contract holder to receive index credits over the entire period the indexed products are expected to be in force. This non-GAAP measure is used for goal setting, determining short-term incentive compensation and evaluating performance on a basis comparable to that used by many in the investment community. FBL Financial Group believes the presentation and evaluation of adjusted operating income provides information that may enhance an investor's understanding of FBL Financial Group's underlying results and profitability. A reconciliation is provided in the following table:

 

Three months ended

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands,
except per share data)

Net income (loss) attributable to FBL Financial Group

$

 

(2,515

)

 

$

 

34,043

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Net realized gains/losses on investments(a)

 

20,112

 

 

 

(7,230

)

Change in fair value of derivatives(a)

 

2,039

 

 

 

(911

)

Adjusted operating income

$

 

19,636

 

 

$

 

25,902

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income per common share - assuming dilution

$

 

0.79

 

 

$

 

1.04

 

 

 

(a) Net of adjustments, as applicable, to amortization of unearned revenue reserves, deferred acquisition costs, interest sensitive policy reserves and income taxes attributable to these items.

(2) Premiums Collected - Net statutory premiums collected is a non-GAAP measure and includes premiums collected from annuities and universal life-type products. It is a useful metric for investors as it is a measure of sales production.

For GAAP reporting, these premiums received are not reported as revenues.

(3) Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Unaudited

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Book value per share

$

 

54.02

 

 

$

 

60.12

 

Less: Per share impact of accumulated other comprehensive income

 

10.48

 

 

 

14.39

 

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income

$

 

43.54

 

 

$

 

45.73

 

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Accumulated other comprehensive income totaled $258.4 million at March 31, 2020 and $354.8 million at December 31, 2019. Since accumulated other comprehensive income fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of investments caused principally by changes in market interest rates, FBL Financial Group believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information.

FBL Financial Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Investments

$

 

8,969,168

 

 

$

 

9,091,623

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

17,524

 

 

 

17,277

 

Deferred acquisition costs

 

337,972

 

 

 

289,456

 

Other assets

 

442,702

 

 

 

435,969

 

Assets held in separate accounts

 

525,582

 

 

 

645,881

 

Total assets

$

 

10,292,948

 

 

$

 

10,480,206

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Future policy benefits

$

 

7,502,843

 

 

$

 

7,393,549

 

Other policy funds, claims and benefits

 

595,252

 

 

 

597,256

 

Debt

 

107,000

 

 

 

97,000

 

Other liabilities

 

227,949

 

 

 

260,604

 

Liabilities related to separate accounts

 

525,582

 

 

 

645,881

 

Total liabilities

 

8,958,626

 

 

 

8,994,290

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

FBL Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

3,000

 

 

 

3,000

 

Class A common stock

 

152,754

 

 

 

152,661

 

Class B common stock

 

72

 

 

 

72

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

258,422

 

 

 

354,764

 

Retained earnings

 

920,032

 

 

 

975,260

 

Total FBL Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

1,334,280

 

 

 

1,485,757

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

42

 

 

 

159

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,334,322

 

 

 

1,485,916

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

 

10,292,948

 

 

$

 

10,480,206

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

24,642,190

 

 

 

24,664,215

 

 

Nachrichten zu FBL Financial Group IncShs -A-

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Nur heute und morgen! OSKAR-ETF-Sparplan starten. 25 Euro Bonus
mit Code: "AltersvorsorgeNB" (Anzeige)
07:02 Uhr
Ausblick: FBL Financial Group A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: FBL Financial Group A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.02.20
FBL Financial Group A präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Ausblick: FBL Financial Group A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
FBL Financial Group A veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.07.19
Ausblick: FBL Financial Group A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr FBL Financial Group A News
RSS Feed
FBL Financial Group A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu FBL Financial Group IncShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene FBL Financial Group A News

22.04.20Erste Schätzungen: FBL Financial Group A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
17.04.20Are Investors Undervaluing FBL Financial Group (FFG) Right Now?
30.04.20Earnings Preview: FBL Financial Group (FFG) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
Weitere FBL Financial Group A News
Werbung

Inside

Dieser deutsche Chemie-Gigant bleibt Dividendenaristokrat
Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
Vontobel: Der Wettlauf der Pharmakonzerne
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bären liefern Vorlage
Adidas im Ausverkauf
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
BASF  Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
DZ BANK - Webinar Zusammenfassung: The BIG Picture - Technische Marktanalyse 
Reaktion auf Börsenturbulenzen - Was lernen wir aus der Corona-Krise?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur FBL Financial Group A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

FBL Financial Group A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Berliner Mietendeckel muss vors Verfassungsgericht
Nur in Deutschland rufen die Vermieter laut nach Geld vom Staat
Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!
Mit Geld allein lassen sich Südeuropas Probleme nicht lösen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus --Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelbergCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus

Börsen-Chef Weimer will AR-Amt beim FC Bayern niederlegen. Bristol-Myers hält an Ergebniszielen fest. Vodafone will 3G-Netz in Deutschland Mitte 2021 abschalten. H&M brechen die Umsätze weg. Fitch stuft GM ab. VW: Erste Kunden erhalten Zahlungen aus dem Diesel-Vergleich. Haupteigentümer Thiele will in den Knorr-Bremse-Aufsichtsrat. Linde verdient trotz Umsatzschwäche mehr und kappt Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/Wirtschafts-Krise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus --Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelbergCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus
Karriere
22:31 Uhr
Bei diesem Gaming-Unternehmen boomt das Geschäft trotz Corona-Pandemie
Aktie im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
GoPro macht deutlich mehr Verlust - GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich trotzdem auf Höhenflug
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733