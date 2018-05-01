finanzen.net
04.04.2019 22:15
FBL Financial Group Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its first quarter 2019 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the market on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The first quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial Group website (www.fblfinancial.com) at that time.

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 earnings on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.fblfinancial.com.

The call may also be accessed by telephone at (866) 218-2403. A transcript of the prepared comments from the call, as well as an audio replay, will be available shortly after the call on FBL Financial Group's website. An audio replay will be available via telephone through May 17, 2019 by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering code 10127213 when prompted.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose purpose is to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, it offers a broad range of life insurance and annuity products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and fbfs.com.

