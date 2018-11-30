FBL Financial Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) will announce its fourth
quarter 2018 earnings approximately 15 minutes after the close of the
market on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The fourth quarter earnings
release and financial supplement will be posted on the FBL Financial
Group website (www.fblfinancial.com)
at that time.
FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call to discuss fourth
quarter 2018 earnings on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The
conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and
interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do
so at www.fblfinancial.com.
The call may also be accessed by telephone at (866) 218-2403. A
transcript of the prepared comments from the call, as well as an audio
replay, will be available shortly after the call on FBL Financial
Group's website. An audio replay will be available via telephone through
February 22, 2019 by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering code 10125238
when prompted.
FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose purpose is to protect
livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm
Bureau Financial Services, it offers a broad range of life insurance and
annuity products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents.
In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau
affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee.
Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information,
please visit www.fblfinancial.com
and fbfs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005938/en/