FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Post Hurricane Michael Update

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) today reports it remained 100% operational throughout the storm and currently expects only nominal customer business interruption or credit impact as a result of the storm.

"FCB, your Florida Based and Florida Focused institution, is committed to our local communities and is already working with customers to ensure they recover quickly. Our thoughts and energy are directed to our customers, employees and neighbors impacted by Hurricane Michael, said Kent Ellert, FCB President & CEO.

To date, the Bank has contacted every commercial and consumer client in impacted areas since the storm. Based on these client interactions and the review of all exposures, we do not anticipate any material adverse portfolio or economic impacts to FCB as a result of Hurricane Michael. Consistent with our underwriting policies, client interactions indicate a large majority of hurricane related damage is covered by insurance proceeds, excess collateral value and guarantor support with recovery timelines varying from immediate to repairs requiring short-term downtime.

FCB performance updates:

Comprehensive customer outreach contacting every commercial and consumer client in impacted areas representing nearly $57 million in loans outstanding.

Consisting of;

$55 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans and

$2 million in residential loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates, "believes, "expects, "can, "could, "may, "predicts, "potential, "opportunity, "should, "will, "estimate, "plans, "projects, "continuing, "ongoing, "expects, "seeks, "intends and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results or other events or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions or results, based on managements current expectations, assumptions and estimates on the date hereof, and there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Additional information regarding certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual strategies, actions and results to differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements is included from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

