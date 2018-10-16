FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Post Hurricane Michael Update

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) today reports it remained 100%
operational throughout the storm and currently expects only nominal
customer business interruption or credit impact as a result of the storm.
"FCB, your Florida Based and Florida Focused institution, is committed
to our local communities and is already working with customers to ensure
they recover quickly. Our thoughts and energy are directed to our
customers, employees and neighbors impacted by Hurricane Michael, said
Kent Ellert, FCB President & CEO.
To date, the Bank has contacted every commercial and consumer client in
impacted areas since the storm. Based on these client interactions and
the review of all exposures, we do not anticipate any material adverse
portfolio or economic impacts to FCB as a result of Hurricane Michael.
Consistent with our underwriting policies, client interactions indicate
a large majority of hurricane related damage is covered by insurance
proceeds, excess collateral value and guarantor support with recovery
timelines varying from immediate to repairs requiring short-term
downtime.
FCB performance updates:
-
Comprehensive customer outreach contacting every commercial and
consumer client in impacted areas representing nearly $57 million in
loans outstanding.
Consisting of;
-
$55 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans and
-
$2 million in residential loans.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any
statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies,
predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or
performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These
statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or
phrases such as "anticipates, "believes, "expects, "can, "could,
"may, "predicts, "potential, "opportunity, "should, "will,
"estimate, "plans, "projects, "continuing, "ongoing, "expects,
"seeks, "intends and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these
statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and
uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions or results to
differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees
of timing, future results or other events or performance. Because
forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future
strategies, actions or results, based on managements current
expectations, assumptions and estimates on the date hereof, and there
can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not
differ materially from expectations, you are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such statements. Additional information regarding
certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual
strategies, actions and results to differ materially from those
contemplated in forward-looking statements is included from time to time
in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors
in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and FCB
Financial Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances
after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new
information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
About Florida Community Bank
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community
banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank,
and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Recently, FCB
was ranked #8 among Forbes "Best Banks in America, marking the second
consecutive year FCB was included among the publications top 10 leading
U.S. banks. FCB was also awarded a five-star rating from Bauer
Financial, FCB assets are more than $12 billion, with capital ratios
that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has
been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service,
innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the
national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community,
fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all
levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that
help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life
for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across
the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and
from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit
FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006004/en/