FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

FCCI Insurance Group, a provider of commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to P&C insurers, today announced that FCCI has selected Guidewire Underwriting Management as the new cloud-based underwriting workstation for its commercial lines of business. Underwriting Management will make FCCIs underwriting process more efficient by replacing its existing manual underwriting processes and will enable FCCI to react more quickly to future changes in the marketplace. FCCI deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter in 2008.

"The insurance industry is evolving rapidly, and insurers future success depends on their ability to evolve with it and address new customer and user demands as they emerge, said William Speaker, Senior Vice President of Corporate Underwriting, FCCI. "Digitizing our workflow with Guidewire Underwriting Management puts FCCI in a position to proactively adapt to a changing marketplace, accelerate and improve decision-making, and ultimately enhance how quickly we respond to customers.

"Selecting the Guidewire Underwriting Management platform was an easy choice for us for a number of reasons, said Jeff Frazee, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, FCCI. "First, it came with top marks from prior installations. The breadth of the platform was also important, as we wanted a holistic solution that could be integrated with our various core systems and agent-based platforms. Finally, Guidewire understands the unique underwriting process and the needs of our underwriters, which was key.

Underwriting Management will enable FCCI to:

  • Offer a more streamlined and efficient underwriting workflow to enable consistent decision-making;
  • Deliver quotes to its customers more quickly; and
  • Increase responsiveness to changing business and technical requirements in the market.

"We are excited that FCCI has selected another Guidewire solution  Underwriting Management  to modernize its infrastructure and processes, said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. "FCCIs choice proves its commitment to providing customers with the right coverage and peace of mind, as well as an understanding of the demands that come along with a rapidly changing industry.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Working through independent agents in 18 states and Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance to more than 18,000 policyholders and commercial and contract surety to more than 20,000 bonded principals. Established in 1959 and rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, FCCI is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and has regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, please contact 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements  core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement  into a technology platform that enhances insurers ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

