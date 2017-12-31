FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

FCCI Insurance Group, a provider of commercial Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurance, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider
of software products to P&C insurers, today announced that FCCI has
selected Guidewire Underwriting Management as the new cloud-based
underwriting workstation for its commercial lines of business.
Underwriting Management will make FCCIs underwriting process more
efficient by replacing its existing manual underwriting processes and
will enable FCCI to react more quickly to future changes in the
marketplace. FCCI deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter in 2008.
"The insurance industry is evolving rapidly, and insurers future
success depends on their ability to evolve with it and address new
customer and user demands as they emerge, said William Speaker, Senior
Vice President of Corporate Underwriting, FCCI. "Digitizing our workflow
with Guidewire Underwriting Management puts FCCI in a position to
proactively adapt to a changing marketplace, accelerate and improve
decision-making, and ultimately enhance how quickly we respond to
customers.
"Selecting the Guidewire Underwriting Management platform was an easy
choice for us for a number of reasons, said Jeff Frazee, Senior Vice
President and Chief Information Officer, FCCI. "First, it came with top
marks from prior installations. The breadth of the platform was also
important, as we wanted a holistic solution that could be integrated
with our various core systems and agent-based platforms. Finally,
Guidewire understands the unique underwriting process and the needs of
our underwriters, which was key.
Underwriting Management will enable FCCI to:
-
Offer a more streamlined and efficient underwriting workflow to enable
consistent decision-making;
-
Deliver quotes to its customers more quickly; and
-
Increase responsiveness to changing business and technical
requirements in the market.
"We are excited that FCCI has selected another Guidewire solution
Underwriting Management to modernize its infrastructure and
processes, said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software.
"FCCIs choice proves its commitment to providing customers with the
right coverage and peace of mind, as well as an understanding of the
demands that come along with a rapidly changing industry.
About FCCI Insurance Group
Working through independent agents in 18 states and Washington, D.C.,
FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance to more than
18,000 policyholders and commercial and contract surety to more than
20,000 bonded principals. Established in 1959 and rated A (Excellent) by
A.M. Best Company, FCCI is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and has
regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana,
Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, please contact
800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change.
We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and
digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers
ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than
300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more
information, please visit www.guidewire.com.
