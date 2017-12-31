27.03.2018 22:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a De Novo request for the DexCom G6® CGM System, the newest generation of CGM for people with diabetes ages 2 and up. The Dexcom G6 is indicated by the FDA for use as both a standalone CGM and for integration into automated insulin dosing (AID) systems. The powerful and revolutionary new Dexcom G6® is the first CGM to receive this classification by the FDA.

Along with this authorization, the FDA is establishing criteria, called special controls, which outline requirements for assuring CGM accuracy, reliability and clinical relevance as well as describe the type of studies and data required to demonstrate acceptable CGM performance.

"As a factory-calibrated, real-time CGM system with exceptional accuracy, the Dexcom G6® will be transformative for people with diabetes, who will no longer be required to prick their fingers for diabetes management, said Daniel DeSalvo, MD, Pediatric Endocrinologist at Texas Childrens Hospital in Houston, Texas. "I can tell you as someone who has Type 1 Diabetes myself, with all of its features and benefits, the Dexcom G6® is the CGM device I have been anticipating for the last twenty years. This CGM system will help to alleviate the burden of diabetes management while improving the lives of people with diabetes.

New with Dexcom G6®:

  • Fingerstick Elimination  No fingersticks are needed for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions.
  • Easy Sensor Applicator  Complete redesign of the sensor applicator allows for one-touch, simple insertion.
  • Discreet and Low Profile  A redesigned transmitter with a 28% lower profile than previous generation Dexcom CGMs makes the device comfortable and easy to wear under clothing.
  • Acetaminophen Blocking  New feature allows for more accurate glucose readings with no medication interference.
  • Predictive Low Alert  New alert feature predicts hypoglycemia before it hits to help avoid dangerous low blood sugar events.
  • Extended 10-Day Sensor  10-day sensor allows for 43% longer wear than previous generation Dexcom CGMs.

Dexcom G6® carries forward important features of Dexcom CGM systems:

  • Continuous Glucose Readings  Automatically sends glucose readings to a Dexcom receiver or compatible smart device every five minutes.
  • Mobile App and Sharing  Compatibility with smart device apps allows for sharing glucose information with up to five people for added support.
  • Customizable Alarms and Alerts  Personalized alert schedule immediately warns the wearer of pending dangerous high and low blood sugars.

"Contemporary diabetes technology relies on accuracy and performance, which Dexcom has proven over time. Once again, Dexcom has earned the trust of the research community all over the world, said Boris Kovatchev, PhD and founding director of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. "Innovations like the Dexcom G6® are critical to closing the loop  automated insulin delivery known as the artificial pancreas.

"We listen closely to people with diabetes and continuously look for ways to empower them to better manage their condition. The FDAs special controls set a rigorous, new standard in our industry and clearly define the process by which other CGM systems may be approved, said Kevin Sayer, Chief Executive Officer of Dexcom. "We believe the new Dexcom G6® is a significant step forward for Dexcom and our industry.

The company expects to launch later this year. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com/G6.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 771-4371 (US/Canada) or (847) 585-4405 (International) and use the confirmation number "46726870" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About CGM

CGM devices are considered the most significant breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years1 and Dexcom has been a leader of those innovations. Diabetes affects nearly 30 million Americans and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States2. The traditional standard-of-care for glucose monitoring has been a fingerstick meter, which is painful as some patients needed to test their blood up to 12 times a day. CGM is important because, in addition to providing the glucose level, it provides the direction and rate of glucose change with the push of a button and alerts users when glucose levels are too low or too high. People with diabetes who take insulin must monitor their blood glucose levels frequently. Uncontrolled glucose can cause health complications and even death3,4. To learn more about CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is dedicated to helping people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and pediatric patients. With exceptional performance, patient comfort and lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have consistently ranked DexCom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information on the Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

References

1. Clarke SF and Foster JR. A history of blood glucose meters and their role in self-monitoring of diabetes mellitus. Br J Biomed Sci. 2012;(3)2:83-93.
2. 2014 National Diabetes Statistics Report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/statsreport14/national-diabetes-report-web.pdf Accessed March 31, 2015.
3. Hyperglycemia (High blood glucose). American Diabetes Association Web site. http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/blood-glucose-control/hyperglycemia.html. Updated August 5, 2013. Accessed December 3, 2013.
4. Hypoglycemia (Low blood glucose). American Diabetes Association Web site. http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/blood-glucose-control/hypoglycemia-low-blood.html. Updated July 16, 2013. Accessed December 3, 2013.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:50 Uhr
BRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing (Reuters Business)
22:50 Uhr
BRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing (Reuters Business)
22:50 Uhr
BRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing (Reuters Business)
22:21 Uhr
BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (Reuters Business)
22:21 Uhr
BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (Reuters Business)
22:21 Uhr
BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (Reuters Business)
27.02.18
DexCom Q4 Earnings Preview (EN, Benzinga earnings)
25.02.18
Ausblick: DexCom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DexCom News
RSS Feed
DexCom zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DexCom Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.03.2018DexCom OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.09.2017DexCom OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.09.2017DexCom Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.05.2017DexCom BuyCanaccord Adams
02.11.2016DexCom BuyCanaccord Adams
23.03.2018DexCom OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.09.2017DexCom OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.05.2017DexCom BuyCanaccord Adams
02.11.2016DexCom BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2016DexCom BuyThe Benchmark Company
15.09.2017DexCom Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.04.2015DexCom PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.01.2015DexCom PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DexCom Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DexCom News

27.02.18DexCom Q4 Earnings Preview
22:21 UhrBRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
22:21 UhrBRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
22:21 UhrBRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Permitted Marketing Of Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
22:50 UhrBRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing
22:50 UhrBRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing
22:50 UhrBRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of New Dexcom G6 CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing
Weitere DexCom News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Großes Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
UBS: Commerzbank AG - Die Abwärtsdynamik nimmt erneut Fahrt auf
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Daimler  Chance von 14 Prozent
DZ BANK  Jungheinrich: Normalisierung nach starkem Geschäftsjahr
ING Markets: DAX - Eine Wall Street-Rallye, der keiner glaubt
HSBC: Sportartikelhersteller sind für das Jahr der Fußball-WM gerüstet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DexCom-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

DexCom Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt kommt die Geldanlage für Patrioten
Die Wette auf das Böse ist lukrativ wie nie
In fast jeder Branche verdienen Frauen weniger als Männer
18 Geldfragen, die es sich zu stellen lohnt
So wichtig ist die 25-Tage-Frist für Pflegebedürftige

News von

DAX: Bestenfalls eine Abwärtstrend-Pause
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Dax fällt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief: Starker Euro belastet
Daimler-Aktie: Wann kommt die Erholung?

News von

Studie zeigt, welchen Finanzfehler zu viele Menschen in ihren 20ern machen
Teures Studium? So können Sie sich vom Finanzamt viel Geld zurückholen und Steuern sparen
Auf diesen Trick von Personalern sollte man nicht hereinfallen, wenn man nach dem Gehalt fragt
In Düsseldorf zeigt sich, wie drastisch sich der Onlinehandel auf die Innenstädte auswirkt
In Deutschland nimmt ein Immobilientrend zu, der für viele zum Verhängnis werden könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Apple bringt neues iPad-Modell auf den Markt -- Deutsche Bank sucht wohl Nachfolger für Cryan -- H&M, Nordex, Südzucker, Tesla im Fokus

BMW in den USA wegen Dieselbetrugs verklagt. Ford und Alibaba präsentieren Verkaufsautomat für Autos. Warum Warren Buffett auf sein erfolgreichstes Investment alles andere als stolz ist. ElringKlinger richtet sich weiter auf E-Mobilität aus. Erster Ethereum-Token der durch Gold gedeckt ist erhältlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Apple bringt neues iPad-Modell auf den Markt -- Deutsche Bank sucht wohl Nachfolger für Cryan -- H&M, Nordex, Südzucker, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Schaeffler, Vossloh, VTG, RIB Software und Delivery Hero
Ausland
21:46 Uhr
Zuckerberg plant offenbar Aussage im US-Kongress
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T