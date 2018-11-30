FDA Purchases Bundle of ADMET Predictor® Licenses

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has received an order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 15-user license to its ADMET Predictor® software suite. The purchase was made by the Center for Tobacco Products to support research projects aimed at informing regulatory decision making.

John DiBella, Lancaster division president for Simulations Plus, said: "For many years, the FDA has utilized our software across various departments, including the Office of Clinical Pharmacology, Office of Generic Drugs, and Office of Pharmaceutical Quality. We are thrilled to now see the Center for Tobacco Products incorporate our machine learning technology to support their risk assessment activities as they evaluate tobacco products and ingredients. We look forward to interactions with the FDA staff to understand model performance on their chemicals and identify future advances to ADMET Predictors functionality and workflow.

Views expressed in this press release do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does any mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the United States Government.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury, drug-induced kidney injury, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

