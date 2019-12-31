finanzen.net
Gold boomt: Warum das Edelmetall in keinem Depot fehlen darf. In der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
09.06.2020 19:30

FDA to Begin Substantive Review of on!® Nicotine Pouches

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Altria Client Services today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and filed for substantive review premarket tobacco product applications for 35 on!® products manufactured by Helix Innovations LLC, an Altria joint venture responsible for the global on!® nicotine pouch product portfolio.

To support these applications, Altria submitted over 66,000 pages of documentation, including six primary studies.

"We believe the scientific evidence in these applications demonstrates that the marketing of on!® is appropriate for the protection of public health, said Paige Magness, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs for Altria Client Services. "on!® nicotine pouches are a key part of our vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future.

FDA will now undertake a substantive scientific review of the applications.

on!® nicotine pouches are tobacco leaf-free and are available in seven flavors and five nicotine levels. In the fast-growing nicotine pouch category, on! ® currently offers the broadest portfolio of choices for adult tobacco consumers seeking alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

on! ® was distributed in over 28,000 stores at the end of the first quarter, including the top five convenience store chains by volume. According to IRI, total oral tobacco derived nicotine category sales in 2019 grew approximately 275% compared to 2018.

Altrias Profile

Altrias wholly owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Nat Sherman), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).

The brand portfolios of Altrias tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands® and Stags Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte and Villa Maria Estate products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.05.20
Aktionäre von Altria Group erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
01.05.20
Altria vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Analysten sehen für Altria-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Ausblick: Altria informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.04.20
Altria: Chef gibt auf - Aktie läuft (Der Aktionär)
17.04.20
ROUNDUP: Chef von Marlboro-Konzern Altria tritt zurück (dpa-afx)
17.04.20
Chef von Marlboro-Konzern Altria tritt zurück (dpa-afx)
15.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Altria stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Altria News
RSS Feed
Altria zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Altria Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.04.2020Altria HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.07.2019Altria buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.07.2019Altria buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2016Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.02.2015Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.10.2014Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.04.2020Altria HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.08.2012Altria Group neutralCitigroup Corp.
26.07.2012Altria Group neutralUBS AG
23.03.2017Altria Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2005Update UST Inc.: UnderperformGoldman Sachs
27.04.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan
24.01.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Altria Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Altria News

14.05.20Aktionäre von Altria Group erhalten konstante Dividende
18.05.20Philip Morris. Altria Are Facing ITC Investigations; What Should Investors Know?
12.05.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amgen. BHP. Altria. Apple and Target
11.05.20Top Research Reports for Amgen. BHP. Altria & Others
12.05.20U.S. ITC says it will probe Altria. Philip Morris after RJ Reynolds complaint
30.05.20Altria (MO) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Weitere Altria News
Werbung

Trading-News

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Kürzungen bei Dividendenzahlungen? Nicht bei diesem Dividendenaristokraten!
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
IBM zieht Konsequenzen - Aktie mit Ausbruch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Anlegen mit kühlem Kopf
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Altria-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Altria Peer Group News

17:57 UhrBAT-Aktie im Sinkflug: BAT kappt Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose
16:21 UhrBAT payout is a Lucky Strike for the dividend hungry
15:22 UhrBAT cuts profit view in first sign of COVID hit to Big Tobacco
14:35 UhrLondon Markets: British American Tobacco slides after cutting guidance and as FTSE 100 drops
13:19 UhrBritish American Tobacco streicht Prognose und hält an Dividendenpolitik fest
11:07 UhrUPDATE 1-European stocks fall as cyclicals. BAT weigh
11:04 UhrBAT warns of sales hit from lockdowns
09:41 UhrEuropean shares inch lower as BAT. banks weigh
09:26 UhrBritish American Tobacco senkt Jahresausblick
09:12 UhrBritish American Tobacco cuts revenue forecast

News von

Diese 50-Euro-Idee bringt Ihrem Kind mit 18 ein kleines Vermögen
Von 19 auf 16  So kommt die Steuersenkung wirklich bei Ihnen an
Diese Aktien profitieren vom Konjunkturpaket
Diese Fallen lauern beim Bezahlen im Urlaub
Hier ist der deutsche Euro in diesem Sommer am wertvollsten

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Dow tiefer, US-Techwerte mit neuem Rekord -- Diess warf VW-Konzernkontrolleuren Straftaten vor -- Heidelberger Druck, Lufthansa, Apple, Tesla, Amazon im Fokus

Tiffany: Quartalsverlust in Corona-Krise - Übernahme durch LVMH geht voran. SCP und METRO schließen Real-Verkauf zum 25. Juni ab. Eurowings stockt ihr Flugprogramm wieder auf. Haftantrag wegen Manipulationsvorwurfs gegen Samsung-Erbe abgelehnt. Rückschlag in der Autobranche - NORMA-Aktie besonders unter Druck. Merck: Partnerschaft für Vertrieb von Flüssigkristallfenstern. BAT kappt Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose. Uniper baut Kernkraftwerke in Schweden zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:52 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Dow tiefer, US-Techwerte mit neuem Rekord -- Diess warf VW-Konzernkontrolleuren Straftaten vor -- Heidelberger Druck, Lufthansa, Apple, Tesla, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:09 Uhr
Rekordrally bei der Amazon-Aktie: Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort
Aktie im Fokus
20:06 Uhr
Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Boeing mit weiteren 737-Max-Stornierungen im Mai
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400