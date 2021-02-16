  • Suche
20.08.2021

Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of AMN Healthcare Against Competitor Aya

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) against Aya Healthcares protracted legal case, stating categorically that Aya failed to prove any anticompetitive behavior by AMN under federal antitrust laws.

The federal Appeals Court affirms a similar ruling in June by a U.S. District judge. The Appeals Court ruled that the AMN provision prohibiting its contractors from soliciting AMN employees is a reasonable lawful restraint and rejected Ayas claim for damages.

"We are not surprised by the 9th Circuits ruling in favor of AMN, said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We take great pride in our business practices that empower and expedite healthcare delivery, especially during this unprecedented time when healthcare organizations and their patients need us more than ever. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and team members that they did not allow this meritless lawsuit to distract them from our shared mission to serve our communities.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Nachrichten zu AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

07.08.21
AMN Healthcare Services: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
03.08.21
Ausblick: AMN Healthcare Services präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: AMN Healthcare Services stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
AMN Healthcare Services mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: AMN Healthcare Services informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: AMN Healthcare Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.02.21
AMN Healthcare Services legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: AMN Healthcare Services stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

03.08.2018 AMN Healthcare Services Buy Lake Street
10.04.2018 AMN Healthcare Services Buy The Benchmark Company
16.02.2018 AMN Healthcare Services Buy Lake Street
08.01.2018 AMN Healthcare Services Buy The Benchmark Company
25.10.2017 AMN Healthcare Services Buy The Benchmark Company
