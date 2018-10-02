Fifth Third Announces Launch of $3.5 Million Cincinnati Access Fund; Joins LISC, City of Cincinnati to Boost Minority Entrepreneurship

Fifth Third Bank, along with the City of Cincinnati and Local
Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), today announced the launch of
the Cincinnati Access Fund, a $3.5 million loan fund that will provide
access to capital and ongoing support and technical assistance for
minority- and women-owned small businesses in Cincinnati.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005581/en/
Fifth Third Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)" src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20181002005581/en/681857/4/_S5A6121.jpg"/>
Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president & CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)
A bank, nonprofit and city collaboration, the Cincinnati Access Fund is
addressing the capital gap that many minority small business owners
face, preventing them from opening and/or growing their businesses.
Fifth Third is providing the Funds initial capital of $1.2 million,
underwriting the specialized technical support services, and making
referrals to the Fund. LISC is raising the remainder of the funds
investment capital and is managing the day to day operations of the
Fund, sourcing deals and originating loans. The City of Cincinnati is
helping ensure the fund can serve a wide range of small businesses that
might not otherwise qualify for traditional bank loans. It has committed
a $2 million loan loss reserve for the Fund that would allow it to share
risk, support smaller businesses and provide more patient capital.
"I want nothing more than to grow my business, said Taren Kinebrew,
chief executive officer of Sweet Petit Desserts located in Cincinnatis
historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. "The Cincinnati Access Fund
creates the opportunity to purchase the bakery equipment I need to
manage production and expand my business without being put at a
financial disadvantage. This Fund is important because small businesses
like mine often have trouble securing small-scale loans.
Kathy Lamb-Tyler, owner of In Gods Hands, an early education and
childcare center, agrees. "I now have the possibility of developing my
business with the Cincinnati Access Fund. This matters not just to me,
but to all the people I servethe kids and their families and our
community in Kennedy Heights and beyond.
The Cincinnati Access Fund is comprised of two loan products that will
be offered to Cincinnati-based businesses with a particular focus on
women and minority owners:
-
Micro Loans. These loans are for new and
existing small businesses that have had difficulty assessing
traditional financing. Loan amounts are typically $100,000 or less.
-
Term Loans. These loans are designed to
help facilitate small business growth in terms of revenue and
employment capacity. Loan amounts typically range from $100,000 to
$350,000.
"We know that the health and growth of minority small businesses have a
direct and profound impact on employment, economic strength and
generational wealth, said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and
CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "By making access to capital easier and
providing vital technical assistance to small businesses, we will help
improve lives in the communities we serve. We are honored to collaborate
with LISC and the city of Cincinnati to provide capital to launch this
Fund in our headquarters city.
The Cincinnati Access Fund brings together organizations with deep
knowledge and experience in the creation, execution and outcomes of
similar funding programs. For Fifth Third and LISC, this is the
continuation of a cultivated relationship that includes a wide range of
investments over the years. This latest effort is based on previous work
together on JP Morgan Chases Entrepreneurs of Color Fund in Chicago.
Fifth Third has been a funder and partner on both the national and local
level.
"This is a great opportunity to invest in entrepreneurs who reflect the
rich and vibrant cultures of Cincinnatis neighborhoods, said Maurice
A. Jones, LISC president and CEO. "We know from our own experience that
community-based businessesespecially those in areas that others might
consider too risky or complicatedare good investments when done right.
This work is about catalyzing opportunity so that everyoneno matter
their race, or zip code, or family backgroundhas the chance to
contribute to the city's prosperity, and to share in its benefits as
well."
The Cincinnati Access Fund is about more than opening capital access and
loans. As part of the Fund, critical ongoing support and technical
assistance will be funded by Fifth Third and delivered to qualifying
small businesses through organizations like MORTAR, a nonprofit that
works to revolutionize how historically marginalized entrepreneurs are
connected and resourced to create diverse, economically inclusive
entrepreneurial ecosystems. In addition, some participating businesses
will be positioned to certify as minority- or women-owned with the City
of Cincinnati and other anchor institutions.
"This is an important day for business growth in our city, said
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. "The Cincinnati Access Fund has been in
development since 2016 with LISC and Fifth Third Bank. I am confident
that this fund will have a profound impact on the health and vitality of
our city as evidenced by the many small business owners who are ready to
apply for this vital funding and assistance.
The Cincinnati Access Fund offers market rate loans. To apply,
interested small business owners should contact Amber David, small
business specialist, at LISC Greater Cincinnati, 513-723-2113. After a
brief pre-screening, business owners may be invited to submit a loan
package or referred to a technical assistance provider.
Fifth Third is investing $1.2 million in the Cincinnati Access Fund. The
Banks financial investment demonstrates its commitment to small
business growth, especially for low- and moderate-income individuals and
communities, as outlined in its $30 billion Community Commitment
initiated in 2016. Through the first 2.5 years of the plan, Fifth Third
has funded $17.1 billion to date, including $2.7 billion in the
Cincinnati market specifically. Fifth Third has made nearly $815 million
in small business loans in Cincinnati in that same time period.
About LISC:
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive
communities of opportunity across America great places to live, work,
visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979, LISC has invested
$18.6 billion to build or rehab 376,000 affordable homes and apartments
and develop 63 million square feet of retail, community and educational
space. In 2017 alone, LISC Greater Cincinnati has invested over $14
million in grants and development financing and leveraged additional
investments to support quality of life. To learn more, visit www.lisc.org/greatercincinnati.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had
$141 billion in assets and operated 1,158 full-service Banking Centers
and 2,458 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the
largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2018, had $368
billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for
individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its
Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
*Fifth Third Community Commitment figures accurate as of 6.30.18.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005581/en/