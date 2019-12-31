finanzen.net
22.09.2020

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends

Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.27 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $219.65 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $8.7860 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of approximately $309.38 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $187.50 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $7.50 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2020.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,456 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
