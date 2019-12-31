Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that preliminary results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held earlier today have indicated the following directors were re-elected:

Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.

B. Evan Bayh III, senior advisor, Apollo Global Management.

Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.

Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.

Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.

Jerry W. Burris, president and CEO, Midwest Can & Container Specialties Company.

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.

C. Bryan Daniels, co-founder and principal, Prairie Capital.

Thomas H. Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, LLC.

Gary R. Heminger, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.

Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.

Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Preliminary results also indicated that Fifth Third shareholders approved the following:

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Companys independent external audit firm for 2020.

By advisory vote, the Companys executive compensation.

By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.

Fifth Third expects to file a Form 8-K with final voting results within four business days.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,149 full-service banking centers and 2,481 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2019, had $413 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

