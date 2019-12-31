finanzen.net
14.04.2020 23:04

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that preliminary results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held earlier today have indicated the following directors were re-elected:

  • Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.
  • B. Evan Bayh III, senior advisor, Apollo Global Management.
  • Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.
  • Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.
  • Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.
  • Jerry W. Burris, president and CEO, Midwest Can & Container Specialties Company.
  • Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.
  • C. Bryan Daniels, co-founder and principal, Prairie Capital.
  • Thomas H. Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, LLC.
  • Gary R. Heminger, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
  • Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
  • Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.
  • Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.
  • Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Preliminary results also indicated that Fifth Third shareholders approved the following:

  • The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Companys independent external audit firm for 2020.
  • By advisory vote, the Companys executive compensation.
  • By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.

Fifth Third expects to file a Form 8-K with final voting results within four business days.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,149 full-service banking centers and 2,481 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2019, had $413 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Was Analysten von der Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
21.01.20
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.12.19
Fifth Third Bancorp wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
21.10.19
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.09.19
Fifth Third Bancorp hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
25.07.19
Fifth Third Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.07.19
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

06.04.20Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.04.20Why Axos Financial. Discover Financial Services. and Fifth Third Bancorp All Fell Over 25% Last Month
19.03.20Fifth Third Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp to Contact the Firm
31.03.20Was Analysten von der Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie erwarten
16:16 UhrFifth Third Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 in Fifth Third Bancorp to Contact the Firm
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Infineon: Mit der Neuaufstellung gut gerüstet in die Zukunft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtswelle
Rocket Internet zündet nicht
Vontobel: Video: Teslas große Stunde?
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
S&P500  Kurslücke bei 2300 Punkten im Fokus
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt Bollinger Band ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

23:30 UhrJPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
23:03 UhrAlarm bells: JPMorgan profit drops 70 per cent as it prepares for coronavirus pain
22:19 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Rally geht weiter - Nasdaq nicht mehr im Bärenmarkt
22:17 UhrJPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn einbrechen
22:12 UhrGewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein - Aktie schließt deutlich schwächer
20:12 UhrDow Jones News: Johnson & Johnson Cuts Outlook; JPMorgan Chase Prepares for the Worst
19:44 UhrWall Street surges on hopes of lockdown easing; JPMorgan kicks off earnings
19:43 UhrUS STOCKS-Wall St surges on hopes of lockdown easing; JPMorgan kicks off earnings
19:21 UhrJPMorgan: charging ahead
18:30 UhrWall Street jumps on hopes of lockdown easing; JPMorgan kicks off earnings

News von

Das Schlimmste haben wir hinter uns
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So können Sie von steigenden Ölpreisen profitieren
Ölförderstaaten verringern Fördermenge deutlich

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus

Fitch stuft Daimler ab. IWF: Großer Lockdown lässt Weltwirtschaft 2020 um 3% schrumpfen. Gewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein. BASF spendet mehr als 100 Millionen Atemschutzmasken. Ufo: Staat soll sich an Condor und Lufthansa beteiligen. Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff. SAP-Aktie von Tech-Rally getragen - Deutsche Bank empfiehlt Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
Rohstoffhandel - wie Anleger in Rohstoffe investieren können
Sonstiges
23:11 Uhr
Nur heute und morgen: OSKAR-ETF-Sparplan starten. 25 Euro Bonus mit Code: "AltersvorsorgeJetzt"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2