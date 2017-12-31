Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that its shareholders
have re-elected the following directors at the Bancorps Annual Meeting
held earlier today at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati:
-
Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric
Power.
-
B. Evan Bayh III, partner, McGuireWoods LLP.
-
Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.
-
Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati
Bengals, Inc.
-
Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.
-
Jerry W. Burris, retired president and CEO, Associated
Materials Group, Inc.
-
Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third
Bancorp.
-
Gary R. Heminger, president, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum
Corporation.
-
Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency.
-
Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO,
Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.
-
Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of
Humana, Inc.
-
Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO,
Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.
Fifth Third shareholders also approved the following:
-
The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Companys independent
external audit firm for 2018.
-
By advisory vote, the Companys executive compensation plan.
-
By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive
compensation practices will occur every one year.
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, the Company
had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,154 full-service Banking
Centers, and 2,469 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among
the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2017,
had $362 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion
for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through
its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press
releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB.
