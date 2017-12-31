Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that its shareholders have re-elected the following directors at the Bancorps Annual Meeting held earlier today at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati:

Nicholas K. Akins , chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.

, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power. B. Evan Bayh III , partner, McGuireWoods LLP.

, partner, McGuireWoods LLP. Jorge L. Benitez , retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.

, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc. Katherine B. Blackburn , executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.

, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc. Emerson L. Brumback , retired president and COO, M&T Bank.

, retired president and COO, M&T Bank. Jerry W. Burris , retired president and CEO, Associated Materials Group, Inc.

, retired president and CEO, Associated Materials Group, Inc. Greg D. Carmichael , chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.

, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp. Gary R. Heminger , president, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

, president, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Jewell D. Hoover , retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Eileen A. Mallesch , retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.

, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment. Michael B. McCallister , retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.

, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc. Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Fifth Third shareholders also approved the following:

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Companys independent external audit firm for 2018.

By advisory vote, the Companys executive compensation plan.

By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

