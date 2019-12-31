finanzen.net
25.02.2020 00:12

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or 12.5%, to $0.27 per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Nasdaq: FITBI), at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $320.55 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $12.8219 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (Nasdaq: FITBO), at the rate of $309.38 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (Nasdaq: FITBP), at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,149 full-service banking centers and 2,481 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2019, had $413 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

