finanzen.net
17.06.2020 07:45

Fifth Third Bancorp schüttet Dividende für das zweite Quartal aus

Das amerikanische Bankinstitut Fifth Third Bancorp (ISIN: US3167731005, NASDAQ: FITB) wird seinen Aktionären am 15. Juli 2020 eine Dividende von 27 US-Cents für das zweite Quartal 2020 ausbezahlen, wie am Dienstag berichtet wurde. Record date ist der 30. Juni 2020.

Auf das Jahr hochgerechnet werden 1,08 US-Dollar ausgeschüttet. Das entspricht einer aktuellen Dividendenrendite von 4,9 Prozent beim derzeitigen Aktienkurs von 22,04 US-Dollar (Stand: 16. Juni 2020).

Die Fifth Third Bank ist 1853 gegründet worden und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Cincinnati, US-Bundesstaat Ohio. Im ersten Quartal des Fiskaljahres 2020 erzielte der Konzern einen Gewinn von 29 Mio. US-Dollar (Vorjahr: 760 Mio. US-Dollar), wie am 21. April 2020 berichtet wurde.

Seit Jahresbeginn 2020 liegt die Aktie an der Wall Street mit 28,43 Prozent im Minus und die derzeitige Marktkapitalisierung liegt bei 15,7 Mrd. US-Dollar (Stand: 16. Juni 2020).

Saskia Haaker, Redaktion MyDividends.de

