Fifth Third Bank Adds Leadership to Southern California Team for Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley

Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) recently announced additions to its Southern California leadership team.

Louis Goodwin joins as senior vice president and regional executive for the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. He brings more than two decades of middle-market banking experience and will lead Fifth Thirds middle-market strategy for the region. This includes building a team of seven to 10 professional bankers.

Rick Arcaro, a 22-year commercial banking veteran, joins as senior vice president and team lead for the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. In this role, Arcaro is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with middle-market clients, including family-owned businesses and private equity-owned middle-market companies. In addition to business development, he will play an active role alongside Goodwin in building a team for the region.

Arcaro and Goodwin will report directly to Joseph Yurosek, California market president for Fifth Third.

"As we continue to expand our Southern California market presence, Im excited to welcome Louis and Rick to the team, said Yurosek. "Their talent and expertise will play a critical role in enhancing our client experience and capabilities in the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley.

The hires are part of Fifth Thirds strategic buildout in California. Fifth Third established its first presence in California in 2013 with the opening of an office in Century City for its Technology, Media and Telecom, and Diversified Industries verticals in addition to treasury management and commercial real estate team members. Yurosek joined Fifth Third in December 2017 as California market president and Fifth Third recently opened offices in El Segundo and Newport Beach.

