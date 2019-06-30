finanzen.net
04.09.2019 19:04
Fifth Third Bank Adds Leadership to Southern California Team for Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley

Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) recently announced additions to its Southern California leadership team.

Louis Goodwin joins Fifth Third as senior vice president and regional executive for the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. (Photo: Business Wire)

Louis Goodwin joins as senior vice president and regional executive for the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. He brings more than two decades of middle-market banking experience and will lead Fifth Thirds middle-market strategy for the region. This includes building a team of seven to 10 professional bankers.

Rick Arcaro, a 22-year commercial banking veteran, joins as senior vice president and team lead for the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley. In this role, Arcaro is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with middle-market clients, including family-owned businesses and private equity-owned middle-market companies. In addition to business development, he will play an active role alongside Goodwin in building a team for the region.

Arcaro and Goodwin will report directly to Joseph Yurosek, California market president for Fifth Third.

"As we continue to expand our Southern California market presence, Im excited to welcome Louis and Rick to the team, said Yurosek. "Their talent and expertise will play a critical role in enhancing our client experience and capabilities in the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley.

The hires are part of Fifth Thirds strategic buildout in California. Fifth Third established its first presence in California in 2013 with the opening of an office in Century City for its Technology, Media and Telecom, and Diversified Industries verticals in addition to treasury management and commercial real estate team members. Yurosek joined Fifth Third in December 2017 as California market president and Fifth Third recently opened offices in El Segundo and Newport Beach.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of June 30, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service Banking Centers and 2,551 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2019, had $399 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $46 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

