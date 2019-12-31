finanzen.net
24.06.2020 17:35

Fifth Third Bank and Employees Provide More Than 2.2 Million Meals for Families Across 10 States

Fifth Third Banks annual "Feeding Our Communities initiative, held each year in May, provided more than 2.2 million meals to fight hunger across its 10-state footprint, significantly exceeding its pledge to provide 1.6 million meals this year. The meals were donated to more than 30 food organizations in honor of the Banks annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on "Fifth Third Day on May 3 or 5/3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005630/en/

Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

"We always look forward to Fifth Third Day as a way to celebrate with our employees and further demonstrate our commitment to our communities, said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO. "This year was especially important given the impact of the pandemic among the most vulnerable, and we are grateful for the generosity of our team. Together, we have provided a total of 2.2 million meals, which represents an impressive 600,000 additional meals above our initial pledge at the beginning of May.

Since 1991, Fifth Third has used May 3, or as the Bank refers to it, Fifth Third Day, to recognize the contribution of its employees, to thank its valued customers and to support the community. Beginning in 2012, Fifth Third has worked to eradicate hunger through its efforts to feed our communities. This Bank initiative is part of Fifth Thirds Environmental, Social and Governance strategy aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 2, Zero Hunger. For more information, see https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

Over the last nine years, in honor of Fifth Third Day, the Bank has provided more than 10 million meals across the Midwest and Southeast to fight hunger. While this year traditional employee volunteerism was not part of the community service during May due to the pandemic, the meals donation was provided by Fifth Thirds Community and Economic Development team; employee monetary donations and employee activities where time was converted into dollars to help purchase meals at organizations that work to eliminate hunger.

According to Feeding America®, the nations largest domestic hunger-relief organization, one in nine Americans live with hunger. The organization estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reported a 98% increase in demand at its food banks. And in 2019, it provided food for more than 40 million people nationally.

One of the organizations that received a donation was the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati. "Last year, the Freestore Foodbank distributed over 33 million meals across the 20 counties in the Greater Cincinnati region. With the recent impact of COVID-19, the need for food has doubled across our region, said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. "We appreciate the long-term partnership with Fifth Third Bank and their commitment to helping us put food on the tables of hungry families now more than ever. Bank employees will have an opportunity to participate in additional activities later in the year, which will also go towards creating meals for those who live across the Banks footprint.

In addition to Feeding America, the following organizations received donations from Fifth Third as part of the Banks Fifth Third Day efforts.

  • Central OH
    • Salvation Army Mountain Mission
  • Chicago
    • Blessings in a Backpack, Foodbank of Northwestern Indiana
  • Cincinnati and Dayton, OH
    • Freestore Foodbank, The Foodbank
  • Eastern Michigan
    • Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Foodbank
  • Florida
    • Meals on Wheels, Food Brings Hope
  • Georgia
    • Golden Harvest, Salvation Army
  • Greater Indiana
    • Servants Heart of Indy, Million Meal Movement, Kenneth Butler Food Pantry
  • Kentucky
    • Dare to Care, St. Vincent DePaul Open Hand Kitchen, Franciscan Kitchen, Gods Pantry
  • North Carolina
    • Loaves and Fishes, Second Harvest Foodbank of Central Carolina, Urban Ministries of Wake County, Feeding Avery Families
  • Northwest OH
    • Connecting Kids to Meals, West Ohio Foodbank, Food for Thought
  • Tennessee
    • Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee
  • Western Michigan
    • Kids Food Basket, Community Food Club, Hidden Harvest, Access of West Michigan, Portage Community Outreach

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

