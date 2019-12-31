Fifth Third Bank and Employees Provide More Than 2.2 Million Meals for Families Across 10 States

Fifth Third Banks annual "Feeding Our Communities initiative, held each year in May, provided more than 2.2 million meals to fight hunger across its 10-state footprint, significantly exceeding its pledge to provide 1.6 million meals this year. The meals were donated to more than 30 food organizations in honor of the Banks annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on "Fifth Third Day on May 3 or 5/3.

"We always look forward to Fifth Third Day as a way to celebrate with our employees and further demonstrate our commitment to our communities, said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO. "This year was especially important given the impact of the pandemic among the most vulnerable, and we are grateful for the generosity of our team. Together, we have provided a total of 2.2 million meals, which represents an impressive 600,000 additional meals above our initial pledge at the beginning of May.

Since 1991, Fifth Third has used May 3, or as the Bank refers to it, Fifth Third Day, to recognize the contribution of its employees, to thank its valued customers and to support the community. Beginning in 2012, Fifth Third has worked to eradicate hunger through its efforts to feed our communities. This Bank initiative is part of Fifth Thirds Environmental, Social and Governance strategy aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 2, Zero Hunger. For more information, see https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

Over the last nine years, in honor of Fifth Third Day, the Bank has provided more than 10 million meals across the Midwest and Southeast to fight hunger. While this year traditional employee volunteerism was not part of the community service during May due to the pandemic, the meals donation was provided by Fifth Thirds Community and Economic Development team; employee monetary donations and employee activities where time was converted into dollars to help purchase meals at organizations that work to eliminate hunger.

According to Feeding America®, the nations largest domestic hunger-relief organization, one in nine Americans live with hunger. The organization estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reported a 98% increase in demand at its food banks. And in 2019, it provided food for more than 40 million people nationally.

One of the organizations that received a donation was the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati. "Last year, the Freestore Foodbank distributed over 33 million meals across the 20 counties in the Greater Cincinnati region. With the recent impact of COVID-19, the need for food has doubled across our region, said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. "We appreciate the long-term partnership with Fifth Third Bank and their commitment to helping us put food on the tables of hungry families now more than ever. Bank employees will have an opportunity to participate in additional activities later in the year, which will also go towards creating meals for those who live across the Banks footprint.

In addition to Feeding America, the following organizations received donations from Fifth Third as part of the Banks Fifth Third Day efforts.

Central OH Salvation Army Mountain Mission

Chicago Blessings in a Backpack, Foodbank of Northwestern Indiana

Cincinnati and Dayton, OH Freestore Foodbank, The Foodbank

Eastern Michigan Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Foodbank

Florida Meals on Wheels, Food Brings Hope

Georgia Golden Harvest, Salvation Army

Greater Indiana Servants Heart of Indy, Million Meal Movement, Kenneth Butler Food Pantry

Kentucky Dare to Care, St. Vincent DePaul Open Hand Kitchen, Franciscan Kitchen, Gods Pantry

North Carolina Loaves and Fishes, Second Harvest Foodbank of Central Carolina, Urban Ministries of Wake County, Feeding Avery Families

Northwest OH Connecting Kids to Meals, West Ohio Foodbank, Food for Thought

Tennessee Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee

Western Michigan Kids Food Basket, Community Food Club, Hidden Harvest, Access of West Michigan, Portage Community Outreach



