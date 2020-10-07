  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
10.02.2021 21:37

Fifth Third Bank Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaigns 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Bank, National Association has received a score of 100 for the sixth consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nations foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005907/en/

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

"The HRC CEI honor confirms that we are moving in the right direction of cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas are welcome and where all employees are empowered to be their authentic selves, said Peg Jula, chief human resources officer, Fifth Third Bank.

"This recognition is further evidence of Fifth Thirds continued commitment to inclusion and diversity, including making progress toward advancing the Bank as a leader in creating an equitable workplace for all employees, said Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank.

The HRC CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality, said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to dobut the best business decision.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service banking centers and 2,397 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

Category: Other

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: Experten empfehlen Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
22.01.21
Fifth Third Bancorp: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
19.01.21
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
So stuften die Analysten die Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
Fifth Third Bancorp legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
21.10.20
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

19.01.21Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
22.01.21Fifth Third Bancorp: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
22.01.21Stocks This Week: Buy Qualcomm And Fifth Third Bancorp
31.01.21Januar 2021: Experten empfehlen Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
22.01.21Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Telekom und Deutsche Post auf Erfolgskurs
DAX: Geht die Börsenrally weiter?
Christian Angermayer im Podcast: Biotech und Healthcare - Wohin geht die Reise?
Deutsche Telekom setzt auf Nokia
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones neues Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Darauf sollte beim Investieren geachtet werden
Vorsorgen bedeutet nicht sparen. Sondern sicher investieren.
Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Bei Wasserstoff-Unternehmen sehe ich Parallelen zum Jahr 2000
Noch mehr Geld auf Pump
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

12:20 UhrIs JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) a Strong ETF Right Now?
11:46 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: East West Bancorp. Synovus Financial. KeyCorp. Comerica and Popular
11:13 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marston's plc
11:11 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Arrow Global plc
09.02.21"Bestes Unternehmen seiner Klasse": JPMorgan sieht Potenzial in Plug Power-Aktie
09.02.21Capitol Report: Biden and Yellen discuss $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with JPMorgan. Walmart. Gap CEOs
09.02.21JPMorgan China G&I : Issue of Equity
09.02.21JPMorgan Asset Mngt : Form 8.3 - Dialog Semiconductor plc
09.02.21JPMorgan Asset Mngt : Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
09.02.21JPMorgan Global : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury

News von

Bumbles Börsengang und Oliver Samwers neuester Streich
Dann geht uns ein komplettes Quartal flöten
Warum ein Elon-Musk-Jünger mit Tesla bricht
25.000 Euro für alle unter 65
Dax auf dem Weg zu 15.000 Punkten  so steigen Sie jetzt noch ein

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kabinett beschließt Regelungen für Aufbau von Wasserstoff-Leitungsnetz
Goldpreis: Wachsende Skepsis unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX mit leichten Verlusten: Aktien-Rally verliert Schwung - Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter
DAX-Chartanalyse: Schrittweise neues Potenzial
Newsticker Corona: Teva-Chef - Verhandeln über Impfstoff-Produktion

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street etwas stärker -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Corona-Krise belastet Coca-Cola -- Delivery Hero verdoppelt Umsatz fast -- METRO, Twitter, Lyft, GM, Apple, QIAGEN, thyssenkrupp, GRENKE im Fokus

AstraZeneca plant Investition in Dessau - Experten und WHO empfehlen Einsatz des AstraZeneca-Impfstoffs. JENOPTIK will 2021 wachsen. BioNTech startet Impfstoffproduktion in Marburg. Cisco kämpft mit starkem Wettbewerb. Antikörper-Mittel von Eli Lilly erhält US-Notfallzulassung für COVID-19. Mattel verzeichnet starke Geschäftszuwächse. Under Armour profitiert vom Online-Handel und Joggingboom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hält bisher an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 fest. Sollte das Projekt mit Russland fortgesetzt werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen