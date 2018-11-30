Fifth Third Bank Files Application with Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Convert to National Bank Charter

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that Fifth Third Bank
has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency ("OCC) to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a
national bank to better align regulatory supervision with its expanding
national business model by streamlining its operations under one uniform
set of laws and regulations. The application is subject to regulatory
approval.
Corporate Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of
Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth
Third Bancorp had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service
banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio,
Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West
Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third Bancorp,
through Fifth Third Bank, provides its customers with access to
approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
Bancorp operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch
Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third
Bancorp is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of
March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it
managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit
organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory
businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third Bancorps common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global
Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established
in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank.
Member FDIC.
