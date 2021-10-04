  • Suche
Fifth Third Bank Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it has earned a place on the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. This index, a modified capitalization-weighted measure, tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index looks at reporting across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

The index includes companies from 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"The work of inclusion and diversity is ongoing and a part of what we do at Fifth Third, said Stephanie A. Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer. "We are consistently working to increase leadership positions at each management level for women and persons of color and to create a work environment where there is no disparity in race or gender.

"We are proud to recognize Fifth Third Bank and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting, said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.

To be considered for inclusion on the index, Fifth Third Bank submitted a social survey Bloomberg created in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this years index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their companys investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion in U.S. dollars are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information about Bloombergs Gender-Equality Index, please visit: www.bloomberg.com/gei.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The companys strength  delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately  is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

