Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multiyear partnership that names Fifth Third as the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. The partnership launches with the 2021 season and includes Fifth Third branding on an entry gate, a new lounge with an unmatched view of players as they prepare to hit the field, the Buccaneers mobile application, digital franchise content and a regular-season game takeover, as well as in-stadium signage, media, onsite activation and hospitality opportunities.

Buccaneers fans can expect many opportunities to engage with Fifth Third through the season, including on game days, on social media and participation in a debit card design fan vote later this year.

"The partnership with the Buccaneers demonstrates the Banks commitment to the Southeast, and it will help us connect in a new and meaningful way with one of the nations top fan bases, said Cary Putrino, Fifth Thirds North Florida regional president. "This partnership impacts more than sports; it supports community and relationships, and that is what makes banking a Fifth Third better.

The new Fifth Third Bank Gate, at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, replaces the former Gate D. A ribbon-cutting event, including Buccaneers and Fifth Third leadership, game day entertainment, giveaways and more will be held at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 14, prior to the gate opening for the first preseason game. To commemorate the rebranding of the entrance, a lucky fan entering through that gate will win a getaway trip for two to the Nov. 14 Buccaneers game in Washington, D.C.

The Fifth Third Bank Lounge, located under the stadium near the teams tunnel, provides guests a new and exclusive pregame experience, including pregame sideline access.

"One of the most important aspects to this new partnership with Fifth Third Bank is the fact that we will be joining forces with another organization that places a similar importance on giving back and using its platform to transform its communities, said Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer. "While this new partnership incorporates many visible elements that will be incorporated into the fan game day experience, it is the work we will do together in and around the Tampa Bay community in the near future that will make an even greater impact on our entire region.

Fans are invited to celebrate the new partnership at the Bucs Raise the Flags event, scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Fifth Thirds West Tampa Banking Center, 3411 West Columbus Drive, across North Himes Avenue from the Raymond James Stadium complex. Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi trophy, Bucs cheerleaders and Captain Fear.

To learn more about the Fifth Third Bank-Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnership and future exclusive perks, visit the Buccaneers mobile app, presented by Fifth Third Bank.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operates 1,096 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,369 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2021, had $483 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their 46th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conferences South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

