finanzen.net
27.03.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

Fifth Third Bank Names Stephanie Smith as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Bank has named Stephanie Smith as its chief inclusion and diversity officer. She will be responsible for developing and executing an ecosystem of inclusion through the enterprise that promotes engagement in all the Banks stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005521/en/

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

"Stephanie is a dynamic individual, and we are excited to announce her as our new chief inclusion and diversity officer, said Teresa Tanner, Fifth Thirds chief administrative officer. "She has a highly-respected skill set that includes years of previous experience at the Bank, and we welcome her energy and leadership in this role.

Smith has worked for the Bank for 21 years, including with the Fifth Third Foundation, commercial banking, business banking, and community and economic development. Since 2015, she has served as the Banks director of supplier diversity. In that role she facilitated opportunities for qualified, diverse suppliers to compete equitably for the Banks business. In her time as director of supplier diversity, the Bank saw a significant increase in spending with diverse suppliers.

Under Smiths guidance, the Bank also established relationships with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Womens Business Enterprise National Council. In 2018, the Supplier Diversity Program was recognized by Minority Business News as one of the Best of the Decade; by Diversity Plus Magazine for Smiths accomplishments in directing supplier diversity initiatives; and by WBENC as one of Americas Top Corporations.

"The work of inclusion and diversity never stops, said Smith. "They are essential to living our core values, and I am looking forward to continuing to make valuable and significant contributions in this area of the Bank.

To learn more about Fifth Thirds Inclusion and Diversity Efforts, please visit www.53.com/diversity.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Trading-Webinar

Profi-Trader Axel Albietz hat mit seinem Port­folio den DAX deut­lich outper­formt. Am Donners­tag­abend verrät er sein Erfolgs­geheimnis.
Jetzt unverbindlich anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

15.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Civista. Bank of America. Fifth Third Bancorp and Chemung Financial
26.03.19Why Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
06.03.19U.S. Fed approves acquisition of MB Financial by Fifth Third Bancorp
08.03.19Why Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

Ölpreis WTI: Blick auf das COT-Sentiment und die Bestandsdaten
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chancen in der Dividendensaison!
Vontobel: Marktspezifische Nachrichten verhindern Ölpreiseinbruch
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Erholung nach Trendbruch
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Damoklesschwert negative Renditen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - IBEX 35 setzt auf wichtige Supports zurück
ING Markets: DAX in Aufwärtskorrektur
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

15:26 UhrErdogan ist sauer auf JPMorgan: Die Bank hat Kunden empfohlen. gegen die türkische Lira zu wetten
12:54 UhrTurkey's Regulator to Probe JPMorgan (JPM) Post Lira Slump
05:55 UhrMOVES-JPMorgan names new co-head for Asia Pacific investment banking - memo
26.03.19JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
26.03.19JPMorgan Plunges Following Dovish FOMC Statement. Here's How To Trade It Now
26.03.19Is JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
26.03.19JPMorgan to Shift 300 Employees if No-Deal Brexit Occurs
26.03.19JPMorgan Small Co IT : Half-year Report
26.03.19Turkey props up lira and turns ire on JPMorgan
25.03.19Turkey to Investigate JPMorgan Over Charges It ‘Caused Volatility’ in the Markets

News von

So wirksam ist die Mietpreisbremse in Ihrem Bundesland
So wehren Sie sich gegen dubiose Abmahnungen
So vermeiden Sie Plastik im Urlaub
Diese Aktien versprechen die höchsten Gewinne
Die Sturm-und-Drang-Zeit bei Apple ist vorbei

News von

Wirecard-Aktie plus 30 Prozent: Anwälte finden bei Wirecard nur wenig Verdächtiges
Metro Aktie-Endspurt beim Verkauf der Real-Märkte
Wirecard-Aktie nach dem Kurssprung: Was jetzt noch im Kurs steckt
Deutsche Aktien: Fünf Kauftipps der NordLB-Experten
Goldpreis steht vor einem Widerstand

News von

Erdogan ist sauer auf JPMorgan: Die Bank hat Kunden empfohlen, gegen die türkische Lira zu wetten
12 mögliche Nachfolger: Brexit-Chaos wird für May zum persönlichen Machtkampf
Umwelthilfe-Chef Resch kritisiert Verkehrskommission: "Warum müssen Batterietechnologien vom Steuerzahler gefördert werden?"
Ein früherer Pharmaboss erklärt, warum es Amazon beim Kauf einer Onlineapotheke gar nicht um Tabletten geht
Benzinsteuer rauf, Zugticket-Preise runter: So teuer könnte die Verkehrswende für Deutsche werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Dow rückläufig -- Infineon-Aktien verliert deutlich nach Gewinnwarnung -- VW und Amazon verbünden sich offenbar -- Autowerte, Covestro, SGL im Fokus

Südzucker-Aktien sackt ab: Dividende nach Gewinneinbruch drastisch gekappt. Spanien verhängt Kartellstrafe gegen Siemens, Alstom und ACS. Unterhaus stimmt über Brexit-Alternativen ab - May unter Mega-Druck. Wirecard-Aktie gibt etwas nach - Analysten aber erleichtert. Aktien von Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank fester - NordLB skeptisch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 12 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:02 Uhr
DAX stabil -- Dow rückläufig -- Infineon-Aktien verliert deutlich nach Gewinnwarnung -- VW und Amazon verbünden sich offenbar -- Autowerte, Covestro, SGL im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:43 Uhr
Daimler offenbar vor Verkauf der Hälfte von Smart an Geely - Aktie im Plus
Aktie im Fokus
15:38 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie gibt etwas nach - Analysten aber erleichtert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
Barrick Gold Corp.870450