finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
10.09.2019 22:42
Bewerten
(0)

Fifth Third Bank Receives Approval on Application to Convert to National Bank Charter

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that Fifth Third Bank has received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC) to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a national bank. The conversion is intended to better align regulatory supervision with its expanding national business model by streamlining its operations under one uniform set of laws and regulations.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of June 30, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service Banking Centers and 2,551 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2019, had $399 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $46 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result, "may, "are expected to, "is anticipated, "potential, "estimate, "forecast, "projected, "intends to, or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes, "plans, "trend, "objective, "continue, "remain, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could, "might, "can, or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to us. We undertake no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.

There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) deteriorating credit quality; (2) loan concentration by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (3) problems encountered by other financial institutions; (4) inadequate sources of funding or liquidity; (5) unfavorable actions of rating agencies; (6) inability to maintain or grow deposits; (7) limitations on the ability to receive dividends from subsidiaries; (8) cyber-security risks; (9) Fifth Thirds ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; (10) failures by third-party service providers; (11) inability to manage strategic initiatives and/or organizational changes; (12) inability to implement technology system enhancements; (13) failure of internal controls and other risk management systems; (14) losses related to fraud, theft or violence; (15) inability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (16) adverse impacts of government regulation; (17) governmental or regulatory changes or other actions; (18) failures to meet applicable capital requirements; (19) regulatory objections to Fifth Thirds capital plan; (20) regulation of Fifth Thirds derivatives activities; (21) deposit insurance premiums; (22) assessments for the orderly liquidation fund; (23) replacement of LIBOR; (24) weakness in the national or local economies; (25) global political and economic uncertainty or negative actions; (26) changes in interest rates; (27) changes and trends in capital markets; (28) fluctuation of Fifth Thirds stock price; (29) volatility in mortgage banking revenue; (30) litigation, investigations, and enforcement proceedings by governmental authorities; (31) breaches of contractual covenants, representations and warranties; (32) competition and changes in the financial services industry; (33) changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; (34) risks relating to the merger with MB Financial, Inc. and Fifth Thirds ability to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; (35) difficulties in identifying, acquiring or integrating suitable strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions; (36) potential dilution from future acquisitions; (37) loss of income and/or difficulties encountered in the sale and separation of businesses, investments or other assets; (38) results of investments or acquired entities; (39) changes in accounting standards or interpretation or declines in the value of Fifth Thirds goodwill or other intangible assets; (40) inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models; (41) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or the use of inaccurate estimates; (42) weather-related events or other natural disasters; and (43) the impact of reputational risk created by these or other developments on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity.

You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or "SEC, for further information on other factors, which could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

09.08.19Why Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Palladium: Chance von 77,5 Prozent p.a.
Aktienanlage mit Börsenampel - das Navi fürs Depot
Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

20:40 UhrUPDATE 1-JPMorgan Chase lowers 2019 outlook for net interest income to $57 billion
20:04 UhrJPMorgan Chase lowers 2019 outlook for net interest income to $57 billion
19:56 UhrJamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero rates in the US
18:57 UhrSaudi Aramco picks banks including Goldman. JPMorgan for IPO roles - Bloomberg
18:17 UhrJPMorgan Stock Nears Buy Point As Payment Unit One-Ups Rival Square
17:38 UhrSpace company Maxar shares rally as JP Morgan calls for stock to climb over 70%
16:45 UhrDepotabsicherung mit Dividendenstocks: Zu diesen Aktien rät ein Geldmanager
15:01 UhrJPMorgan Brazil Inv : Result of AGM
14:50 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : AbbVie Inc 38.5b AMENDMENT
14:46 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Allergan plc 38.5b AMENDMENT

News von

Karlsruhe straft die Gebühren-Gier von Banken ab
Hier ist der Westen gegenüber dem Osten im Nachteil
Klimaschutz wird zur Milliardenfalle für Generationen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf billiges Notenbankgeld stützt Europas Börsen - Air France-KLM-Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus

Cum-Ex-Skandal: Razzia bei Commerzbank. Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus. PSA-Chef Tavares erteilt Allianz mit Fiat Chrysler Absage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
Hunger nach Fast-Food-Aktien gestillt - Kursrutsch bei Wendy's, McDonald's & Co. unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
22:28 Uhr
Naspers-Tochter Prosus ist zum Börsenstart in Amsterdam 95 Milliarden Euro wert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000