Fifth Third Bank is offering small business owners a chance to have
their companys logo featured on a NASCAR car through a contest that
kicks off today.
The winner of the Fifth Third Bank What Drives You Small Business
Contest, which runs through May 6, will see their logo on Ricky
Stenhouse Jr.s No. 17 Fifth Third Ford at an upcoming race. Customers
and owners can nominate small businesses online in recognition of the
way they serve their communities and push for excellence. The public
will pick a winner from the top three nominees in late May.
One lucky business will be selected to have its company logo featured on
the Fifth Third Ford during the Coke© Zero Sugar 400. Held at Daytona
International Speedway© on July 7, the race is one of NASCARs most
anticipated events of the year.
"We understand how small businesses make big contributions to our
communities, said Kala Gibson, head of Business Banking for Fifth Third
Bank. "At Fifth Third, we want to celebrate this hard work and energy.
Were excited to showcase one small business, giving their name and logo
exposure to millions of fans at the race and watching from home.
The winner and a guest also will receive a VIP experience at the race,
including airfare, hotel accommodations, pit box seating and a chance to
meet Stenhouse. The winner also will receive a $1,000 MasterCard gift
card and the actual part of the race car where the winners logo is
displayed.
Indiana-based Healthy Smiles won the contest in 2017 and Stenhouse won
the race that featured the Healthy Smiles logo. Owner Chad Matchett got
to visit the winners circle.
"To have our logo on the winning car is something I still have a hard
time believing, Matchett said. "Its hard to put into words how cool
that was.
Healthy Smiles is a nonprofit organization that provides dental care to
children in need through visits to elementary and middle schools in the
Indianapolis area. Matchett now has several replica toy cars from the
race with his logo on them that he brings on school visits. The actual
deck lid from the race with Healthy Smiles logo is on his fireplace
mantle. "We see that deck lid on display and say we cant believe this
was part of a winning car at Daytona.
Companies with fewer than 100 employees in the Banks 10-state footprint
are eligible to enter. Voting criteria include three questions: What
drives you to succeed? How are you improving the lives of those in your
community? What would it mean to your business to win this contest?
Nominations may be submitted through May 6. Public voting will take
place May 18-24; the winner will be announced in late May.
To submit a nomination and for official rules and details, visit the
contest page at 53.com/racing.
No purchase necessary.
