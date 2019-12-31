Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today commended Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton for their leadership and swift response to the pandemic and joins in asking its customers to stay-at-home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Customers needing to conduct essential financial transactions are requested to use drive-through services, digital solutions such as online or mobile banking, or the Banks network of approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs.

"We fully support Governor DeWines actions to help protect our fellow citizens and encourage anyone not engaged in essential work or activity to stay at home, said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "Across our footprint, we have adjusted our banking experience to keep our customers and employees safe. We appreciate our customers understanding during these challenging times that we will accommodate their needs for access to essential banking services as we navigate through this unprecedented situation together.

Fifth Third banking center lobbies across its 10-state footprint remain open to serve customers by appointment only and are not open for general access. Bankers remain available and ready to help by phone. Customers who need to meet with a banker in person can schedule an appointment on 53.com, our mobile app or by calling their local banking center. Each banking center has prominently displayed signage with assistance on how to schedule an appointment. Our Bank Mart® locations remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fifth Third has added enhanced cleaning measures to its offices to help safeguard employees and those who visit banking centers. The company also has created additional benefits to help employees through this situation. Those benefits include commitments to continue to pay employees if they become sick, are taking care of a family member who is ill or are navigating daycare or school closures. Fifth Third will also make a special payment of up to $1000 to its Banking center, operations and call center employees who are providing essential banking services on site to customers during the coronavirus pandemic, which will be paid in $500 installments in April and May.

Fifth Third is offering the following programs for our consumer and business customers facing financial hardship related to COVID-19. To participate in the programs, customers will need to contact Fifth Third.

Vehicle Payment Waiver Program : Payment waived for up to 90 days and no late fees during the waiver period.

: Payment waived for up to 90 days and no late fees during the waiver period. Consumer Credit Card Payment Waiver: We are offering to waive the monthly payment requirement on Consumer Credit Cards (Trio, Truly Simple, Platinum, Secured, World Elite) for up to 90 days with no late fees.

We are offering to waive the monthly payment requirement on Consumer Credit Cards (Trio, Truly Simple, Platinum, Secured, World Elite) for up to 90 days with no late fees. Mortgage and Home Equity Program: 90-day payment forbearance with no late fees.

90-day payment forbearance with no late fees. Small Business Payment Waiver Program: We are offering a payment waiver program for up to 90 days, no late fees and a range of loan modification options. We are waiving all note processing fees for new Fifth Third Fast Capital loans for six months.

We are offering a payment waiver program for up to 90 days, no late fees and a range of loan modification options. We are waiving all note processing fees for new Fifth Third Fast Capital loans for six months. Fee Waiver Program: Fee waivers for up to 90 days for a range of consumer and small business deposit products and services.

Fee waivers for up to 90 days for a range of consumer and small business deposit products and services. Vehicle loans: Suspension of initiating any new repossession actions on vehicles for the next 60 days.

Suspension of initiating any new repossession actions on vehicles for the next 60 days. Foreclosures: Suspension of all foreclosure activity on homes for the next 60 days.

Customers should call Fifth Third to participate in these relief efforts. In addition, customers are reminded that interest will accrue during the 90-day no-payment period for each of the waiver programs.

Fifth Third is prepared to assist customers with their questions or concerns. A dedicated support page is available at 53.com as the first point of contact for all customers. Representatives are available at 800-972-3030 Monday through Saturdays. For Business Banking service, please call 877-534-2264 or email bbgsupport@53.com. Due to high demand, call wait times may be longer than normal and Fifth Third thanks customers for their patience as we navigate this situation together.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $169 billion in assets and operated 1,149 full-service banking centers and 2,481 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2019, had $413 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200322005035/en/