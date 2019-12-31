Fifth Third Completes Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC has closed on the acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC ("H2C).

Founded in 2011, H2C is a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm with an emphasis on healthcare organizations, including specialized expertise in the not-for-profit sector. Its core advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, partnerships and strategic growth, capital markets and real estate investment banking.

The announcement underscores Fifth Thirds commitment to develop a robust, best-in-class healthcare platform and builds upon Fifth Thirds acquisition of Coker Capital in 2018. Over the last decade, the Banks healthcare team has expanded its breadth and expertise to become one of the top platforms to middle-market and corporate clients.

The signing of the acquisition was announced on Dec. 2, 2020 and the transaction became effective on Dec. 31, 2020. Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor to Fifth Third. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn acted as legal advisor to H2C.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $202 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,414 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Sept. 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Fifth Third Capital Markets

Fifth Third Capital Markets is the marketing name under which Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and its subsidiary, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., provide certain securities and investment banking products and services. Fifth Third Capital Markets offers investment banking++, debt capital markets+, bond capital markets++, equity capital markets++, financial risk management+, and fixed income sales and trading++. Fifth Third Bank, National Association, provides access to investments and investment services through various subsidiaries, including Fifth Third Securities. Coker Capital is a division of Fifth Third Securities. Fifth Third Securities is the trade name used by Fifth Third Securities, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Securities and investments offered through Fifth Third Securities, Inc.:

Are Not FDIC Insured Offer No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value Are Not Insured By Any Federal Government Agency Are Not A Deposit

+ Services and activities offered through Fifth Third Bank, National Association.

About Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC ("H2C")

Founded in 2011, H2C is an independent strategic advisory and investment banking firm committed to providing superior advice as a trusted advisor to healthcare organizations and related companies throughout the United States. H2Cs professionals have a long track record of success in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and real estate transactions, acting as lead advisors on hundreds of transactions representing billions of dollars in value. H2C offers securities through its wholly owned subsidiary H2C Securities Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit h2c.com.

