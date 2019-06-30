finanzen.net
18.07.2019 19:07
Fifth Third Continues Sponsorship of NAACP National Convention

Fifth Third Bank is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the NAACP through its sponsorship of the organizations 110th annual convention.

Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bank and the NAACPs partnership began in 2016, when the Bank sponsored the 107th national convention. In 2018, the Bank enhanced its collaboration with the organization by launching a comprehensive workforce development program powered by NextJob. The program offers tools, resources and information that focus on career literacy, empowering individuals to improve their employment skills and find employment. Since the programs inception, more than 500 people have received career assistance that has helped them get jobs or advance their careers. The workforce development program is part of the Banks $32 billion Community Commitment.

Sid, a NextJob participant in Columbus, said receiving help from the workforce development program was helpful. "When I was ready to return to work from a short sabbatical Id taken from my job, I wanted to make sure I was thoughtfully considering my next career steps. My NextJob coach and I had regularly scheduled conversations about career interests, priorities and how to best navigate job boards as well as network with professionals, he said.

"My coach and NextJob were a huge help to me as I worked through my plan, he said. "I landed a job that Im quite pleased with in a variety of ways. As a person who banks with Fifth Third, its good to know that my bank is sponsoring this good work in the community.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said that when companies such as Fifth Third sponsor the organizations national convention and participate in its various initiatives, they help it achieve its mission of securing political, educational, social and economic equality and eliminating race-based discrimination. "Having Fifth Third partner with us on our national convention reinforces that there are companies that are committed to the economic advancement of minorities, he explained.

Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman, president and CEO, said that sponsoring the national conference aligns with the Banks values of building stronger, more inclusive communities. "At Fifth Third, we are committed to building stronger communities through economic inclusion, he said. "We are proud to partner with the NAACP in driving positive change and empowering people to achieve individual and collective success.

Also at the convention, two Fifth Third leaders will take part in convention panels. David Girodat, Eastern Michigan regional market president, and Kala Gibson, head of business banking, will speak about diversity, leadership and economic inclusion. The Bank also will debut its mobile Banking to Go empowerment kiosk, which will offer products and services to communities in need across the Banks 10-state footprint. In addition, the Bank will showcase some of the local businesses that received access to capital from the Detroit Entrepreneurs of Color Fund.

For more information about the 2019 NAACP convention, please visit naacpconvention.org. For more information about the Detroit Entrepreneurs of Color Fund, please visit detroitdevelopmentfund.com. To learn more about Fifth Thirds $32 billion Community Commitment, please visit 53.com/commitment.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About Next Job

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, NextJob is a nationwide firm focused on full employment in America. Founded on the Golden Rule, its mission is to provide creative reemployment solutions for employers, lenders, government, community partners and others to help job seekers land jobs and avoid the many impacts of unemployment. NextJobs services provide high quality, one-on-one job coaching and multimedia online learning that is highly effective, affordable and accountable. To learn more, visit www.nextjob.com.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nations oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACPs work and our six?"Game Changer issue areas?here.

