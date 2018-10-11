finanzen.net
Fifth Third Continues to Bank on the Nashville Predators

Fifth Third Bank extends its sponsorship as the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena in a multi-year deal. Fifth Third will continue to offer fans exclusive team-affiliated banking products and services such as Nashville Predators Banking and fan experiences.

"This sponsorship helps us to connect in new and meaningful ways to the loyal and proud fan base of the Nashville Predators, said Mickey McKay, regional president for Fifth Third Bank (Tennessee). "Sharing common values, the Preds and Fifth Third strive to provide fans and customers a world-class experience.

In celebration of the sponsorship extension, Fifth Third will host a free Fifth Third better® Bash for fans on Oct. 11 at Bridgestone Arena plaza from 5-7 p.m. Fans can take part in games, festivities, and even witness the unveiling of Fifth Thirds surprise gift to Preds fans.

Fifth Third entered the agreement with the Nashville Predators in 2011. The extension agreement preserves the branding within the arena known as the Fifth Third Zone; television, radio, digital, and in-arena advertising; on-site ATMs and in-bank merchandising.

As part of the extended partnership, Fifth Third Bank is committed to making its Nashville Predators Banking a Fifth Third better ®. Nashville Predators Banking customers receive exclusive perks including discounts for tickets at Preds home games1, discounts at the Preds team store2, and discounts for purchases made at the Ford Ice Center3.

1. Ticket discounts not available on NCAA tournament or CMA Awards. Discounted tickets available while supplies last.
2. Team store discount not valid on Predators home game dates, and
3. Ford Ice Center discounts not valid on Peranis Hockey World at the Pro Shop. Not available for redemption on private ice rentals.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $141 billion in assets and operated 1,158 full-service Banking Centers and 2,458 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2018, had $368 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey Leagues 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the 19 years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. With One Goal in mind, the team saw its greatest successes in team history when they made it to Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and were named the 2018 Central Division, regular-season Western Conference & Presidents Trophy winners last season.

About Bridgestone Arena

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the Unites States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 20 million guests during that time. The NHLs Nashville Predators have been the primary tenants of Bridgestone Arena since 1998 and boast one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. The list of acts that have called the 2017 IEBA Arena of the Year home is lengthy and includes the Country Music Association Awards; the Country Music Television Awards; Keith Urbans "Were All For the Hall benefit concerts; NCAA, SEC and OVC Mens and Womens Basketball Tournaments; and entertainers such as Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones, Tim McGraw, KISS, Metallica and Lady Gaga.

Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

