Fifth Third Continues to Bank on the Nashville Predators

Fifth Third Bank extends its sponsorship as the Official Bank of the
Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena in a multi-year deal. Fifth
Third will continue to offer fans exclusive team-affiliated banking
products and services such as Nashville Predators Banking and fan
experiences.
"This sponsorship helps us to connect in new and meaningful ways to the
loyal and proud fan base of the Nashville Predators, said Mickey McKay,
regional president for Fifth Third Bank (Tennessee). "Sharing common
values, the Preds and Fifth Third strive to provide fans and customers a
world-class experience.
In celebration of the sponsorship extension, Fifth Third will host a
free Fifth Third better® Bash for fans on Oct. 11 at
Bridgestone Arena plaza from 5-7 p.m. Fans can take part in games,
festivities, and even witness the unveiling of Fifth Thirds surprise
gift to Preds fans.
Fifth Third entered the agreement with the Nashville Predators in 2011.
The extension agreement preserves the branding within the arena known as
the Fifth Third Zone; television, radio, digital, and in-arena
advertising; on-site ATMs and in-bank merchandising.
As part of the extended partnership, Fifth Third Bank is committed to
making its Nashville Predators Banking a Fifth Third better ®.
Nashville Predators Banking customers receive exclusive perks including
discounts for tickets at Preds home games1, discounts at the
Preds team store2, and discounts for purchases made at the
Ford Ice Center3.
1. Ticket discounts not available on NCAA tournament or CMA Awards.
Discounted tickets available while supplies last.
2. Team
store discount not valid on Predators home game dates, and
3.
Ford Ice Center discounts not valid on Peranis Hockey World at the Pro
Shop. Not available for redemption on private ice rentals.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had
$141 billion in assets and operated 1,158 full-service Banking Centers
and 2,458 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the
largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2018, had $368
billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for
individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its
Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
About the Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey Leagues 27th team on
May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a
staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the 19 years since. The team
strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup
Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one
sports and entertainment venue in the United States. With One Goal in
mind, the team saw its greatest successes in team history when they made
it to Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and were named the 2018
Central Division, regular-season Western Conference & Presidents Trophy
winners last season.
About Bridgestone Arena
Serving as the home for numerous national and international events,
Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues
in the Unites States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more
than 20 million guests during that time. The NHLs Nashville Predators
have been the primary tenants of Bridgestone Arena since 1998 and boast
one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. The list of acts
that have called the 2017 IEBA Arena of the Year home is lengthy and
includes the Country Music Association Awards; the Country Music
Television Awards; Keith Urbans "Were All For the Hall benefit
concerts; NCAA, SEC and OVC Mens and Womens Basketball Tournaments;
and entertainers such as Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billy
Joel, the Rolling Stones, Tim McGraw, KISS, Metallica and Lady Gaga.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005899/en/