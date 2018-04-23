Fifth Third Bancorp today announced continued strong progress against
its five-year Community Commitment. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank
had delivered $20.3 billion under the plan, which is 68 percent* of the
total commitment and puts Fifth Third on pace to deliver the Commitment
ahead of its scheduled completion in 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005521/en/
Fifth Third Bancorp has delivered $20.3 billion under its five-year Community Commitment plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Community Commitment was first announced in 2016 as a $27.5 billion
plan over five years. Later that year, it was increased to $30 billion
upon consultation with more than 200 community groups and the National
Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). In 2018, the Bank expanded the
commitment to $32 billion in consideration of its planned expansion in
Chicago as a result of the merger with MB Financial, which closed March
22, 2019.
The $20.3 billion delivered under the Commitment has directly benefitted
the communities served by Fifth Third through mortgage lending,
especially in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities; small business
lending and investments; and community development loans and
investments. It also has supported Fifth Third Impact initiatives,
including philanthropy, housing and small business-related investments,
financial empowerment programming, branches and staffing, and inclusion
and supplier diversity.
"Its important for us to report our annual progress under the
Commitment to the communities we serve, said Greg D. Carmichael,
chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fifth Third Bancorp.
"Not only does it hold us accountable to the promises weve made, but it
also gives us the opportunity to share how our collaboration with
community organizations and partners is having a real impact in peoples
lives. We are pleased with our delivery of $20.3 billion in community
support over the last three years, and look forward to continuing our
progress.
Mortgage: $8 Billion
Fifth Third has delivered $8 billion in mortgage lending since 2016, an
impact partly due to the success of the Banks Down Payment Assistance
program, which provides up to $3,600 in down payment funding to LMI
borrowers, or to potential homeowners making a purchase in a LMI census
tract.1 The DPA program has helped over 1,800 homeowners
achieve the American dream since 2017. One such homeowner was Ken White,
a married father of four in eastern Michigan, who had always dreamed of
having a home with a backyard for his family. But he struggled to save
for a down payment. The DPA program helped White purchase a home in 2018.
Small Business: $5.6 Billion
The Bank has delivered $5.6 billion in small business lending under the
Commitment. The Bank is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
preferred lender. These loans make a distinct impact in the community,
as a SBA loan funded in Chicago last year led to the opening of Lake
Immediate Care and Clinic. The clinic is a medical practice that is both
a primary and urgent care. The community, which didnt have a primary
care services provider at the time, today serves 8,000 people.
The Bank also provides capital and technical assistance to small
businesses, especially those that are minority- and women-owned and
which often face a funding gap when trying to expand. Fifth Third has
invested millions of dollars in Entrepreneur of Color funds designed to
address that gap in Chicago and Detroit, and provided the initial
startup funding of $1.2 million for a new $3 million Cincinnati Access
Fund. In addition, Fifth Third underwrote the technical services and
made referrals to the fund.
Community Development Lending & Investments
(CDLI): $6.6 Billion
Fifth Third has funded $6.6 billion in community development lending and
investments since 2016, including $611.4 million in affordable lending
and revitalization projects through the Fifth Third Community
Development Corporation (CDC). Fifth Third financed a major project in
Illinois to improve and sustain neighborhood life in a Chicago LMI
community through grocery retail centers, medical office buildings and
education facilities. Fifth Third provided financing for the Woodlawn
Jewel Foods and Osco Pharmacy Grocery Store. Additionally, the Bank
supported OhioGuidestone in Cleveland with a community development loan,
investments and volunteer service. OhioGuidestone delivers its Bridges
Out of Poverty and YouthBuild programs to expose LMI students
to experiences and lifestyles away from poverty.
The Fifth Third CDC invests in projects that revitalize communities,
create affordable housing and restore historic buildings. In 2018, the
CDC invested $246 million across the Banks footprint, including five
investments representing $56.3 million in Cincinnati. The CDC also
announced a $5 million investment in the Cincinnati Development Fund to
further housing redevelopment in underserved neighborhoods, such as the
renovation of the Sanctuary at St. Michaels complex in Cincinnatis
Lower Price Hill. The renovations involved five historic structures and
more than 46,000 square feet of classroom and event space. The CDC also
joined with the Ohio Capital Corporation last year for the grand opening
of Abington, Race and Pleasant, a project in which five vacant and
blighted buildings were turned into affordable housing and commercial
space in an urban, LMI neighborhood.
Fifth Third Impact Initiatives and Programming:
Fifth Third has made $64.5 million in grants since 2016 under the
Community Commitment. This includes $3 million in Strengthening Our
Communities grants from the Fifth Third Foundation in 2018. The
Strengthening Our Communities funding included $1.2 million to help
entrepreneurs grow their business and create jobs, helped 2,000 people
through neighborhood revitalization projects, 8,500 people with
workforce development and financial education services, and 4,870 people
with economic development programs like technical assistance and small
business micro lending. In addition, it included $700,000 for affordable
housing and $1.1 million to deliver community financial empowerment
programs.
Programming included Summer of Dreams, a comprehensive 10-week program
for K-12 homeless students in Central Florida. Fifth Third invests
$45,000 annually to the program, which provides two free meals and
snacks each day, weekend food packs, enriching academic activities,
field trips, tutoring and mentoring, financial empowerment and a
backpack full of school supplies. More than 1,100 students participate
each year at 36 sites in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, and
Fifth Third has supported Summer of Dreams for seven years.
Through its Commitment, the Bank forms collaborations with national,
regional and local organizations to meet specific community needs and
improve lives. In 2018, Fifth Third expanded capacity with community
leaders through workforce development and career development programs
through the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
It also delivered financial empowerment programs to community members at
every age and stage of life, including our new high school program,
Fifth Third Finance Academy, and VITA tax preparation services to
low-income community members via our Empowerment Mobile, or eBus. Fifth
Thirds Supplier Diversity spend was $77.4 million in 2018, a 55 percent
increase over 2017. Also in 2018, the Bank partnered with a construction
company to sponsor "The Pitch, a platform for small businesses to
compete for contracts, mentoring and monetary prizes.
More about year three of the Community Commitment will be available in
the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which will be available
next month at 53.com
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of
Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth
Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking
Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky,
Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia
and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with
access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States.
Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch
Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is
among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31,
2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37
billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations
through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.
Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global
Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established
in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank.
Member FDIC.
*Sixty-eight percent is calculated as a percentage of $30 billion. The
$2 billion expansion of the Commitment to $32 billion began in 2019.
1To be eligible for the down payment assistance of 3% of the
home's purchase price, up to $3,600, the property must be in one of the
following eligible states: MI, IN, IL, KY, TN, OH, WV, NC, GA, FL and
either located in a low Income Census Tract or borrower must meet the
low income limit threshold based on the qualifying income per FFIEC
website. Down payment assistance may be taxable as income and reported
to the IRS. Consult your tax advisor. Not available with all loan
products. Loans are subject to credit review and approval. Fifth Third
Bank, 38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45263, NMLS# 403245,
Equal Housing Lender.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005521/en/