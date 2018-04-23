Fifth Third Bancorp today announced continued strong progress against its five-year Community Commitment. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had delivered $20.3 billion under the plan, which is 68 percent* of the total commitment and puts Fifth Third on pace to deliver the Commitment ahead of its scheduled completion in 2020.

The Community Commitment was first announced in 2016 as a $27.5 billion plan over five years. Later that year, it was increased to $30 billion upon consultation with more than 200 community groups and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). In 2018, the Bank expanded the commitment to $32 billion in consideration of its planned expansion in Chicago as a result of the merger with MB Financial, which closed March 22, 2019.

The $20.3 billion delivered under the Commitment has directly benefitted the communities served by Fifth Third through mortgage lending, especially in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities; small business lending and investments; and community development loans and investments. It also has supported Fifth Third Impact initiatives, including philanthropy, housing and small business-related investments, financial empowerment programming, branches and staffing, and inclusion and supplier diversity.

"Its important for us to report our annual progress under the Commitment to the communities we serve, said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fifth Third Bancorp. "Not only does it hold us accountable to the promises weve made, but it also gives us the opportunity to share how our collaboration with community organizations and partners is having a real impact in peoples lives. We are pleased with our delivery of $20.3 billion in community support over the last three years, and look forward to continuing our progress.

Mortgage: $8 Billion

Fifth Third has delivered $8 billion in mortgage lending since 2016, an impact partly due to the success of the Banks Down Payment Assistance program, which provides up to $3,600 in down payment funding to LMI borrowers, or to potential homeowners making a purchase in a LMI census tract.1 The DPA program has helped over 1,800 homeowners achieve the American dream since 2017. One such homeowner was Ken White, a married father of four in eastern Michigan, who had always dreamed of having a home with a backyard for his family. But he struggled to save for a down payment. The DPA program helped White purchase a home in 2018.

Small Business: $5.6 Billion

The Bank has delivered $5.6 billion in small business lending under the Commitment. The Bank is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) preferred lender. These loans make a distinct impact in the community, as a SBA loan funded in Chicago last year led to the opening of Lake Immediate Care and Clinic. The clinic is a medical practice that is both a primary and urgent care. The community, which didnt have a primary care services provider at the time, today serves 8,000 people.

The Bank also provides capital and technical assistance to small businesses, especially those that are minority- and women-owned and which often face a funding gap when trying to expand. Fifth Third has invested millions of dollars in Entrepreneur of Color funds designed to address that gap in Chicago and Detroit, and provided the initial startup funding of $1.2 million for a new $3 million Cincinnati Access Fund. In addition, Fifth Third underwrote the technical services and made referrals to the fund.

Community Development Lending & Investments (CDLI): $6.6 Billion

Fifth Third has funded $6.6 billion in community development lending and investments since 2016, including $611.4 million in affordable lending and revitalization projects through the Fifth Third Community Development Corporation (CDC). Fifth Third financed a major project in Illinois to improve and sustain neighborhood life in a Chicago LMI community through grocery retail centers, medical office buildings and education facilities. Fifth Third provided financing for the Woodlawn Jewel Foods and Osco Pharmacy Grocery Store. Additionally, the Bank supported OhioGuidestone in Cleveland with a community development loan, investments and volunteer service. OhioGuidestone delivers its Bridges Out of Poverty and YouthBuild programs to expose LMI students to experiences and lifestyles away from poverty.

The Fifth Third CDC invests in projects that revitalize communities, create affordable housing and restore historic buildings. In 2018, the CDC invested $246 million across the Banks footprint, including five investments representing $56.3 million in Cincinnati. The CDC also announced a $5 million investment in the Cincinnati Development Fund to further housing redevelopment in underserved neighborhoods, such as the renovation of the Sanctuary at St. Michaels complex in Cincinnatis Lower Price Hill. The renovations involved five historic structures and more than 46,000 square feet of classroom and event space. The CDC also joined with the Ohio Capital Corporation last year for the grand opening of Abington, Race and Pleasant, a project in which five vacant and blighted buildings were turned into affordable housing and commercial space in an urban, LMI neighborhood.

Fifth Third Impact Initiatives and Programming:

Fifth Third has made $64.5 million in grants since 2016 under the Community Commitment. This includes $3 million in Strengthening Our Communities grants from the Fifth Third Foundation in 2018. The Strengthening Our Communities funding included $1.2 million to help entrepreneurs grow their business and create jobs, helped 2,000 people through neighborhood revitalization projects, 8,500 people with workforce development and financial education services, and 4,870 people with economic development programs like technical assistance and small business micro lending. In addition, it included $700,000 for affordable housing and $1.1 million to deliver community financial empowerment programs.

Programming included Summer of Dreams, a comprehensive 10-week program for K-12 homeless students in Central Florida. Fifth Third invests $45,000 annually to the program, which provides two free meals and snacks each day, weekend food packs, enriching academic activities, field trips, tutoring and mentoring, financial empowerment and a backpack full of school supplies. More than 1,100 students participate each year at 36 sites in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, and Fifth Third has supported Summer of Dreams for seven years.

Through its Commitment, the Bank forms collaborations with national, regional and local organizations to meet specific community needs and improve lives. In 2018, Fifth Third expanded capacity with community leaders through workforce development and career development programs through the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. It also delivered financial empowerment programs to community members at every age and stage of life, including our new high school program, Fifth Third Finance Academy, and VITA tax preparation services to low-income community members via our Empowerment Mobile, or eBus. Fifth Thirds Supplier Diversity spend was $77.4 million in 2018, a 55 percent increase over 2017. Also in 2018, the Bank partnered with a construction company to sponsor "The Pitch, a platform for small businesses to compete for contracts, mentoring and monetary prizes.

More about year three of the Community Commitment will be available in the 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which will be available next month at 53.com

*Sixty-eight percent is calculated as a percentage of $30 billion. The $2 billion expansion of the Commitment to $32 billion began in 2019.

1To be eligible for the down payment assistance of 3% of the home's purchase price, up to $3,600, the property must be in one of the following eligible states: MI, IN, IL, KY, TN, OH, WV, NC, GA, FL and either located in a low Income Census Tract or borrower must meet the low income limit threshold based on the qualifying income per FFIEC website. Down payment assistance may be taxable as income and reported to the IRS. Consult your tax advisor. Not available with all loan products. Loans are subject to credit review and approval. Fifth Third Bank, 38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45263, NMLS# 403245, Equal Housing Lender.

