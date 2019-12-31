finanzen.net
22.04.2020 20:00

Fifth Third Earns A- for Climate Leadership from CDP

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq:FITB) today announced it has received a Climate Leadership score of A- from the CDP (formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project) for its efforts and disclosures related to climate change. Fifth Thirds A- score placed Fifth Third in the top quartile of CDPs Financial Services Activity Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005685/en/

Scott Hassell, vice president and director of Environmental Sustainability, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Hassell, vice president and director of Environmental Sustainability, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader by the CDP, said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. "As Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues like climate change are increasingly a focus to investors and other stakeholders, we will strive to build on this momentum and continue providing enhanced ESG outcomes and disclosures.

In addition to the CDP score, Fifth Third also published its first Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Report, which outlines some of its work to address the risks and opportunities related to climate change. The online report  which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at 53.com  provides information on governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. Fifth Third introduced the document to provide updated information in a readable format informed by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Its publication fulfills a promise made in the companys 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"Fifth Third is proud to have earned a Leadership score of A- in the CDPs 2019 Climate Change assessment, said Fifth Thirds Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell. "For the last several years, a cross-functional team has been reviewing industry best practices and driving changes around climate-related risk, opportunity, strategy, and disclosure.

Fifth Third was the first Fortune 500 company to achieve 100% renewable solar power through a single project in the U.S. when it powered up the Aulander Holloman Solar Facility in North Carolina in 2019. Fifth Third has established five bold sustainability goals to be achieved by 2022 and has, to date, achieved its goals for 100% renewable power, a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and a 20% reduction in water usage. The company continues to pursue its remaining 2022 goals which are a 25% energy use reduction and a 20% reduction in landfill waste (all relative to a 2014 baseline). More information is expected to be published later this year.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06:39 Uhr
Fifth Third Bancorp verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
06.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Was Analysten von der Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
21.01.20
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.12.19
Fifth Third Bancorp wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
21.10.19
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.09.19
Fifth Third Bancorp hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

06.04.20Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
20.04.20Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
05.04.20Why Axos Financial. Discover Financial Services. and Fifth Third Bancorp All Fell Over 25% Last Month
31.03.20Was Analysten von der Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie erwarten
14.04.20Fifth Third Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 in Fifth Third Bancorp to Contact the Firm
17.04.20Fifth Third Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In Fifth Third Bancorp To Contact The Firm
20.04.20Fifth Third Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In Fifth Third Bancorp To Contact The Firm
21.04.20Fifth Third Shareholder Notice: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 In Fifth Third Bancorp To Contact The Firm
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Werbung

Inside

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Dieses Chemie-Unternehmen ist ein interessantes technisches Basisinvestment
Solidvest Performance und Portfoliosteuerung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Abgaben drohen
Alibaba steckt Milliarden in die Cloud
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving - Kursrallye erwartet?
DZ BANK - Brent: Stabilisierung nach Rücksetzer?
EuroStoxx 50  Neue Verkaufswelle gestartet?
Exporo: So kauft man Immobilien für die digitale Welt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

19:57 UhrBanken in der Corona-Krise: Warum auf Finanzhäuser weltweit eine schwere Zeit zukommt
18:10 UhrSTMicro-Aktie trotzdem weit im Plus: STMicro rechnet wegen Corona-Krise mit Umsatzrückgang
15:10 UhrJPMorgan Claver IT : Issue of Equity
15:00 UhrHere’s Why JPMorgan Stock Is A Better Bet Than Wells Fargo
14:07 UhrJPMorgan bereitet sich auf Start in normalen Büroalltag vor
11:49 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Allergan plc 38.5(b)
11:47 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : AbbVie Inc 38.5(a)
11:46 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Willis Towers Watson plc 8.3
10:22 UhrROUNDUP: STMicro rechnet mit Umsatzrückgang - Markt trotzdem erleichtert
06:03 UhrAP source: A-Rod. J-Lo retain JP Morgan in bid for Mets

News von

Ende des Immobilienbooms
Diese zehn Aktien kennen keine Krise
Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  Was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street legt zu -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Facebook mit milliardenschwerer Beteiligung in Indien-- AT&T zieht Prognose zurück -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus

Corestate streicht Jahresziele und Dividende. adidas-Aktien fallen weiter zurück - Pessimistin senkt Kursziel. BioNTech: Grünes Licht für erste Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff in Deutschland. Pfeiffer Vacuum meldet Gewinneinbruch. USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket. United Airlines vollzieht milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung. Texas Instruments überrascht beim Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:12 Uhr
Wall Street legt zu -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Facebook mit milliardenschwerer Beteiligung in Indien-- AT&T zieht Prognose zurück -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:07 Uhr
Corestate streicht Jahresziele und Dividende - Aktie bricht nachbörslich zweistellig ein
Standardwerte
20:08 Uhr
Volkswagen will US-Produktion Anfang Mai wieder starten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985